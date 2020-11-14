Ask SAM: Is winter break for WSFCS really three weeks?

Q: Is winter break for students in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools three full school weeks, Dec. 21 thru Jan. 8? This would be the longest winter break that I can ever remember.
Answer: Brent Campbell, the chief marketing and communications officer for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said the reader "is correct that the first day back for students is Jan. 11. Whether it is the longest or not, I do not know."
Q: Can you find out the titles of the new Christmas movies that Jill Wagner will be starring in this season? I think she has done two for this holiday seasons that will debut on the Hallmark Channel.
Answer: We could find only one Hallmark Christmas movie with Jill Wagner for 2020. “The Angel Tree,” starring Wagner and Lucas Bryant, will premiere at 10 p.m. Nov. 21 on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel, channel 78 on Spectrum, 565 on Direct TV, and 187 on Dish TV. The storyline from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, “A writer seeks the identity of the person who helps grant wishes that are placed upon The Angel Tree and in the process, reconnects with her childhood friend.”
Wagner is a native of Winston-Salem and a graduate of N.C. State University.
Q: We are among those who would like to contribute to the participants in the two Georgia Senate runoff elections. Could you find and publish the USPS mail addresses of all four campaigns? We are having a lot of difficulty finding the ones we want on the internet.
M.L.S.
Answer: The Rev. Raphael Warnock is facing incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Jon Ossoff is facing incumbent Sen. David Perdue. Loeffler and Perdue are Republicans, and Warnock and Ossoff are Democrats. Here are the postal service addresses and websites for the candidates:
Raphael Warnock
PO Box 991
Decatur, GA 30031
Kelly Loeffler
9755 Dogwood Rd, Suite 340
Roswell, GA 30075
Jon Ossoff
P.O. Box 450326
Atlanta, GA 31145
David Perdue
PO Box 12077
Atlanta, GA 30355
Q: I understand that residents are supposed to put leaves at the curb rather than in the street. Many of our neighbors are raking leaves into the street. Isn't that a violation?
D.C.
Answer: Ricky Boston, the sanitation supervisor for curbside collection provided the following information, “The City of Winston-Salem ordinance Sec. 26-10 states that it is a violation for residents to rake leaves into the street. Our staff makes every effort to educate citizens about the correct way to prepare their leaves for collection. Violations are addressed by our Code Enforcement Officers who will (1) leave a door hanger informing the resident of the violation, (2) give them a time frame to correct the violation and (3) follow-up to ensure compliance or provide a citation for non-compliance. Violations can be reported by calling City Link at 336-727-8000 or 311.”
336-727-7308
Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
