Ask SAM: Is winter break for WSFCS really three weeks?

Q: Is winter break for students in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools three full school weeks, Dec. 21 thru Jan. 8? This would be the longest winter break that I can ever remember.

Answer: Brent Campbell, the chief marketing and communications officer for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, said the reader "is correct that the first day back for students is Jan. 11. Whether it is the longest or not, I do not know."

Q: Can you find out the titles of the new Christmas movies that Jill Wagner will be starring in this season? I think she has done two for this holiday seasons that will debut on the Hallmark Channel.

Answer: We could find only one Hallmark Christmas movie with Jill Wagner for 2020. “The Angel Tree,” starring Wagner and Lucas Bryant, will premiere at 10 p.m. Nov. 21 on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel, channel 78 on Spectrum, 565 on Direct TV, and 187 on Dish TV. The storyline from Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, “A writer seeks the identity of the person who helps grant wishes that are placed upon The Angel Tree and in the process, reconnects with her childhood friend.”

Wagner is a native of Winston-Salem and a graduate of N.C. State University.