Ask SAM: Is WXII's Bill O'Neil working from home?

Q: Why does Bill O'Neil from WXII still seem to be working from home? His background is always either digital or seems to be from a neighborhood.

Answer: O’Neil is both working from home and out in the field, said Michelle Butt, the president and general manager of WXII.

Since the pandemic began, "Bill’s role as chief political reporter has morphed and so too has the work environment. During the first 18 months of the pandemic, he was the point person for all of the governor’s news conferences. No reporters were allowed in-person, so Bill worked remotely.

“Now we are in the midst of a traditional political year and Bill’s candidate profiles are being done primarily as a Zoom interview; easier to find time in busy schedules and pre-taped so they feel like “remote” work.

“But Bill is out when the story calls for it. He’s attended political rallies for several candidates and covered the GOP convention to name a few. And even when there’s a non-political need, you can find Bill out live.

“This past Saturday morning he was live in Rockingham County after the EF1 touchdown. Just a few weeks ago, it was opening day of baseball season in Greensboro.”

Q: It has been widely written that with the Ukraine under attack, the country will not be able to plant or harvest wheat and other staples. Has the U.S. government done anything to get our farmers help to plant more, so that we can export it to countries that are in dire need?

K.M.

Answer: Yes, the U.S. government is encouraging farmers to increase production to help not only Ukraine but other countries, also.

Paige Blanchard, a press assistant for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, outlined what the government is doing to encourage farmers to produce more crops.

“President Biden's supplemental funding request provides USDA with $620 million to aid the response, including $500 million in domestic food production assistance that will facilitate the production of U.S. food crops.... USDA will address this in two primary ways.

“1. The Biden Administration is requesting from Congress a $400 million temporary two-year increase in loan rates for food crops including wheat, rice, pulse crops, and soybeans and other oilseeds. The temporary support is targeted at food commodities experiencing a food shortage and that are important crops for humanitarian assistance. The proposal will increase loan rates in 2022 and 2023, as well as extend the loan term to 12 months for 2022. This higher price floor will provide more price certainty for farmers taking a risk to do their part.

“2. The Administration is requesting $100 million to temporarily increase incentives for double cropping wheat. The proposal will provide a $10 per acre incentive paid through crop insurance premiums to a soybean crop planted after a winter wheat crop in 2023. This is designed to encourage farmers to add more wheat production as a winter crop ahead of their planned spring crop.”

Dedication

At 11 a.m. Saturday, the basketball court at William C. Sims Neighborhood Center will be named for Ben Piggot, the long time recreation director at Sims Center. The naming is in honor of Piggot's many years of service to the center and the community. Among the programs he started at the center are the Peace Toys for War Toys exchange, the Learning Center, the Happy Hill Reunion and the Happy Hill Senior Citizens Club.

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.