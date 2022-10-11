Ask SAM: It seems like no mulch is good mulch. What do I do?

Q: My exterminator told me not to put mulch against my house, because it could draw termites. Pine straw is basically kindling and flammable. Someone suggested rubber mulch, but that seems environmentally dangerous. What can I put on my yard that’s safe and won’t draw bugs, burn my house down, or contaminate the groundwater? — R.R.

Answer: Phyllis Smith, a natural resources and environmental systems extension agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County center, provided some information about ground coverings that can be used next to houses.

“Rubber 'crumbs' are produced by recycling old tires, but shredded rubber might retain moisture to produce favorable conditions for termites.

“A layer of gravel or crushed bricks might be a better option to place up against the house. This might be more expensive initially than mulch, but it would not need to be replaced on a regular basis,” she said.

Gravel or crushed brick should be large enough that it can't be blown around. It should come out about a foot from the house. You can use mulch around trees and flower beds.

“I personally prefer shredded leaves because they are free, and they make a great soil amendment. If the lawn is small, a leaf vacuum with a built-in shredder would be a good investment,” Smith said.

Smith said that the Buncombe County Extension Master Gardner program has more information on mulching. It is at buncombemastergardener.org/category/general-gardening/mulch

Q: I recently bought a house and the seller left motor oils and pesticides and cleaners that I need to dispose of. Where can I get rid of them? — M.A.

Answer: The items that the previous owner left behind can be taken to the 3RC EnviroStation, 1401 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Winston-Salem.

It is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. There is no charge for disposing of electronic waste and hazardous household waste.

The EnviroStation will take such household hazardous materials as antifreeze, cooking oil, new and used motor oil, weed killer, and indoor and outdoor pesticides.

Televisions and other electronic equipment, which cannot be placed in the landfill, can be dropped off at the Envirostation. There is a limit to two televisions per household per year.

Other acceptable electronic equipment includes microwave ovens, halogen light bulbs, computers, and audio/video equipment.

For a complete list of acceptable and not acceptable items go to https://www.cityofws.org/1160/Accepted-Not-Accepted-Items.

Voter registration deadline

According to the N.C. State Board of Elections, the voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 general election is Friday. After Friday, same-day registration during one-stop early voting will be the only voter registration available.

Donations for library friends group needed

The Friends of the Central Library, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is accepting donations for its upcoming November Big Book Sale.

Donations of books, CDs, DVDs, LPs, and audio books will be accepted.

The book sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Nov. 4; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5; and 1 to 3 p.m. Nov. 6. A preview sale will be from noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 3.

Drop your donations off at the Central Library, 660 W. Fifth St. Leave them at the first-floor information desk during library hours.