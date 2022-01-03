Ask SAM: It seems like there are more sirens than ever. What's going on?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“NC Statutes give certain provisions to emergency vehicles that are utilizing flashing lights and sirens. These provisions must fall within due regard for public safety, but it is what legally allows an emergency vehicle to travel above the posted speed limit, and request right of way at intersections, again, as long as it is done with due regard for public safety and within appropriate conditions. If they travel with say light but no siren or siren with no lights, they are not meeting the intent of that statute and they and their agency’s liability increases. Most emergency response agencies have a policy that if responding emergency traffic you must utilize lights and siren.

“Response type to a scene (EMS, Fire, Law Enforcement) is determined by policy. Transport response to the hospital (EMS) is determined by the crew, but their agency has policies and criteria that must be met.

“There has been much research done about emergency response. The results can vary greatly due to environment. Forsyth County EMS only responds emergency traffic to calls that are time sensitive with life threatening potential. Examples include, but are not limited to, heart attacks, strokes, respiratory distress, and significant trauma. Decisions to transport patients emergency traffic are similar and limited to time sensitive.”