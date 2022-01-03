Ask SAM: It seems like there are more sirens than ever. What's going on?

Q: Has the siren policy changed recently with regard to Salem Parkway near Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist? We live near the highway and it seems that the siren noise has gotten much more intense in the last several months. I ask because some general web research seems to indicate that sirens are not very effective at highway speeds. This leads me to wonder whether emergency vehicles need to make so much noise for the nearby neighborhoods if it does not improve their safety or speed.
D.P.
Answer: Daren Ziglar, the chief/director of Forsyth County Emergency Services and Lt. Todd Hart of the Winston-Salem Police Department explain how and when the decision is made to use sirens and emergency lights.
Ziglar: “There are a lot of parts to this answer...
“First off, as you can imagine, there are multiple agencies that utilize sirens. Law Enforcement, Fire Departments, and EMS being the main ones. All of these agencies are responding to more calls than ever before. This is in part to a growing community with a growing population and a continuing pandemic.
“Secondly, in response to specifically Baptist Hospital, Wake Forest Baptist (as well as Novant Forsyth) are regional medical centers. They both receive patients from approximately a 16-county region. Many of these patients are critical and are being transferred emergency traffic (lights and siren).
“NC Statutes give certain provisions to emergency vehicles that are utilizing flashing lights and sirens. These provisions must fall within due regard for public safety, but it is what legally allows an emergency vehicle to travel above the posted speed limit, and request right of way at intersections, again, as long as it is done with due regard for public safety and within appropriate conditions. If they travel with say light but no siren or siren with no lights, they are not meeting the intent of that statute and they and their agency’s liability increases. Most emergency response agencies have a policy that if responding emergency traffic you must utilize lights and siren.
“Response type to a scene (EMS, Fire, Law Enforcement) is determined by policy. Transport response to the hospital (EMS) is determined by the crew, but their agency has policies and criteria that must be met.
“There has been much research done about emergency response. The results can vary greatly due to environment. Forsyth County EMS only responds emergency traffic to calls that are time sensitive with life threatening potential. Examples include, but are not limited to, heart attacks, strokes, respiratory distress, and significant trauma. Decisions to transport patients emergency traffic are similar and limited to time sensitive.”
Hart: ”Regarding the police department by General Statue all police officers must operate blue lights and siren when we are responding to an emergency. It is governed in the law itself that the siren must be heard from over 1,000 feet away. I am not sure when this law was created but I do know that it has been in effect since 1994.
“Due to the design of the new police vehicle the siren is on the guard on the front bumper. Through the years the siren has been placed in various locations on the police vehicle from being with the blue lights on top of the roof to being in the front bumper.
“On any given day if you are standing or working by US 421 you will see multiple ambulances throughout the day traveling to the hospitals with red lights and siren on, so I believe the reader might be talking mostly about those emergency vehicles since he lives near the highway.”
