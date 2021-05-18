Ask SAM: It's getting hot. Here's your annual reminder about not leaving your pets unattended in your car.

The Humane Society advises: "Never leave your pets in a parked car. Not even for a minute. Not even with the car running and air conditioner on."

Dogs are vulnerable to heat because they don't have many ways to cool themselves. Even if you think you will be leaving your pet in the car "for just a minute," the risks are not worth it. You may get distracted and not be able to return to your car as quickly as you thought.

If you see a dog in distress, take action. Signs can include agitation, excessive panting or drooling, trouble breathing, disorientation, diarrhea or vomiting, fervent barking, intense scratching or digging at windows or doors, collapse or unconsciousness, and seizures.

Animal Services is part of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office. To report problems or concerns, call 336-727-2112 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. any day to report a problem. After hours, you should call the sheriff's department or police department.

Animal Services gets calls about these situations, but sometimes by the time they can respond the car has left, and the owner may not have realized their pet was in danger and will continue this behavior.

If the vehicle is in front of a store, you can let the store manager know so he can make an announcement.