Happy Groundhog Day.

It’s the day we find out the weather forecast for the rest of the winter. It’s brought to us by a critter named Punxsutawney Phil, a groundhog who lives and prognosticates from Punxsutawney, Pa. Punxsutawney is about 80 miles northeast of Pittsburgh.

Let’s look at the legend of Groundhog Day from the definitive source, groundhog.org, the official website of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, established in 1887 (the club, not the website).

Phil will be making his 137th prediction, according to visitpa.com.

Feb. 2 is also Candlemas Day, a Christian holiday when, to help ensure blessings for the remainder of the winter, Christians would take their candles to church to be blessed. Eventually, this became a weather prediction for the winter. The custom began spreading through Europe.

Feb. 2 is about the midpoint of winter. It began Dec. 21, and this year spring begins March 20.

In the beginning, there weren’t any animals associated with Candlemas. Once the tradition got to Germany, the Germans brought an animal into the celebration.

“If, according to German lore, the hedgehog saw his shadow on Candlemas Day there would be a ‘Second Winter’ or 6 more weeks of bad weather. As German settlers came to what is now the United States, so too came their traditions and folklore. With the absence of hedgehogs in the United States, a similar hibernating animal was chosen. This leads us to yet another evolution in the legend and to present day Punxsutawney,” according to groundhog.org.

“In Punxsutawney, 1886 marked the first time that Groundhog Day appeared in the local newspaper. The following year brought the first official trek to Gobbler’s Knob. Each year since then has seen a steady increase in participation of the celebration from people all over the world.”

Sir Walter Wally, North Carolina’s groundhog prognosticator, has retired after more than 20 years, the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh said Monday. The groundhog, whose real name is Toby, will be spending his retirement in Boone, his hometown. Not a bad place to retire.

There will still be Groundhog Day activities this year at the museum, 11 Jones St., Raleigh. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., activities will include making a groundhog hat, learning about the history of Groundhog Day and learning how animals survive in the winter. Admission is free.

In addition to Phil and Walter, there are other varmints hard at work predicting the weather.

According to The Cleveland Plain Dealer, there’s Buckeye Chuck, a groundhog in Marion, Ohio, and Staten Island Chuck at the Staten Island Zoo in New York.

Meanwhile, back in Pennsylvania, Phil will come out of his den around sunrise. If he sees his shadow, six more weeks of winter. If there is no shadow, spring is on the way. Sunrise in Punxsutawney is scheduled for 7:25 a.m. Thursday, according to timeanddate.com.

The website www.groundhog.org has an online gift shop, with Punxsutawney Phil merch, including tote bags, stuffed animals, cozies, mugs, and blankets.

The celebration will also be livestreamed on groundhog.org.