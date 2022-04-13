ASK SAM: It's hummingbird feeder time

Q: When should I put my out hummingbird feeder? Does putting food coloring in it hurt the birds?

Answer: Morris said to get your hummingbird feeders ready.

“Now is the time to put your hummingbird feeders into action. Add one cup of sugar to four cups of water and bring the mix to a boil. Then let it cool before transferring to your feeder.

“Hummingbirds are attracted to red, but most hummingbird feeders have red components so you don’t need to add red food coloring to the sugar water mix. Food coloring won’t hurt the birds, but it is quite unnecessary.”

Q: For a few months I have seen a pink residue at the bottom of white containers that have held standing city water a few days. What is it?

Answer: It’s pink stuff. Gale Ketteler, the public information officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, said that the pink stuff is an airborne bacterium called Serratia marcescens.

“It does not survive the treatment process at our plants and does not travel to your faucet via the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities water system.

“Moist surfaces provide an ideal environment for this bacterium to grow and proliferate, and if water stands long enough, it can lose its residual chlorine disinfectant,” Ketteler said.

People have reported seeing it more in the summer when it’s hot and humid. Open windows also help it to appear.

Once established, Serratia bacteria usually cannot be eliminated entirely. However, periodic and thorough cleaning of surfaces where the pink substance occurs, followed by disinfection with chlorine bleach, appear to be the best ways to control it.

Serratia requires a moist area with where “micronutrients” accumulate and water stands long enough to lose its residual chlorine disinfectant.

Sources of micronutrients include food particles, phosphorous residues from detergents, soap and shampoo in sinks, bathtubs and showers, urine and feces in toilets, and food residue in pet water bowls.