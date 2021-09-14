Ask SAM: It's safe to put back up bird feeders

“First, which species of mantids? There are a few species locally and the larger ones are all non-native species. Also they only have one generation per year so people don't see larger individuals until mid- to late-summer.

“Also, most insects vary from year to year in abundance, and without long term studies it's difficult to tell how much and why.

“Finally, climate change has been affecting many insects and where they live. But again, without studies in specific species, there's no way to know what's real, year to year variation, or just observation bias.”

Last year, Amy Dixon, the Journal's gardening columnist, wrote about the pros and cons of praying mantis in your garden.

"Praying mantis are another easily recognizable beneficial insect. These big predators are very alien in their appearance, with large eyes and large front legs. Both adult and immature praying mantis look alike, except for size. They can be green or brown.

"I have always rejoiced when I've found praying mantis in or near my garden. I feel like it's a good omen. It's important to remember, though, that they are not selective with their diet, and do not target just garden pests. They will eat other beneficials, as well as other praying mantis."

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com Online: journalnow.com/asksam Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.