Ask SAM: It's time to fall back. Daylight saving time starts Sunday.

Falling Back

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, so be sure to set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed Saturday.

The Energy Policy Act of 2005 established our current schedule, with daylight saving time starting on the second Sunday of March and ending on the first Sunday of November. Not everyone is enamored with daylight saving time, and there have been various attempts to either end it or extend it year-round.

But so far we keep springing forward and falling back. A study by the National Road Safety Foundation said that auto accidents increase after the clocks fall back, due in part to the lack of visibility during peoples’ commute home.

So, be extra vigilant as you adapt to the new time during your evening drive.

In addition to being the time to change your clocks, Saturday is also a good time to replace the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms. You can do such other activities as cleaning out your medicine cabinet; tossing out old soy sauce and ketchup packets from that kitchen drawer. Also, check your windows to be prepared for winter weather.

Daylight savings time will return March 13, 2022.