Ask SAM: It's time to fall back. Daylight saving time starts Sunday.

Falling Back
Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, so be sure to set your clocks back an hour before you go to bed Saturday.
The Energy Policy Act of 2005 established our current schedule, with daylight saving time starting on the second Sunday of March and ending on the first Sunday of November. Not everyone is enamored with daylight saving time, and there have been various attempts to either end it or extend it year-round.
But so far we keep springing forward and falling back. A study by the National Road Safety Foundation said that auto accidents increase after the clocks fall back, due in part to the lack of visibility during peoples’ commute home.
So, be extra vigilant as you adapt to the new time during your evening drive.
In addition to being the time to change your clocks, Saturday is also a good time to replace the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide alarms. You can do such other activities as cleaning out your medicine cabinet; tossing out old soy sauce and ketchup packets from that kitchen drawer. Also, check your windows to be prepared for winter weather.
Daylight savings time will return March 13, 2022.
Over the years there has been debate about picking either daylight savings time or standard time, and sticking to it year round.
Here's what it would take to permanently change to eastern standard time or daylight savings time and stop the twice a year time changes.
Q: What is the procedure to stop the switch to Daylight Savings Time? I prefer to stay on Eastern Standard Time for the entire year as do many others.
A.E.V.
Answer: In short, it would take an act of the N.C. General Assembly.
The U.S. Department of Transportation oversees time zones and the transition from standard time to daylight savings time and back.
"Under the Uniform Time Act, as amended, States may exempt themselves from observing Daylight Saving Time by State law," the USDOT says. "If a state chooses to observe Daylight Saving Time, it must begin and end on federally mandated dates."
In 2019, a bill was filed in the N.C. General Assembly to make Daylight Saving Time, not Eastern Standard Time, the time standard for our state. The session ended, though, before the bill could be discussed.
There are some states and territories that don't observe DST: Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, and most of Arizona.
Most states, though, are more interested in making DST year-round.
Legislation has been passed in 13 states since 2018, to allow for year-round DST, if congress allows the change and in some cases if surrounding states also enact year-round DST legislation. More than 30 states have proposed legislation for year-round DST. Most of the proposals failed or are still pending.
In March, Rep. Jason Saine, (R-Lincoln), sponsored House Bill 307 that would create a "North Carolina Time Zone," and keep North Carolina on daylight savings time year round.
HB 307 passed the house on April 22 by a 100-16 vote and was sent to the N.C. Senate. The bill was referred to the Committee on Rules and Operations of the Senate on April 26. It is still there.
Thank you
Thank you to the kind woman who gave me money so I could complete my purchase at the Gingerbread Craft Fair. Your kindness touched my heart. B.C.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101