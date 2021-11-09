Ask SAM: It's time to step up care for pets in preparation for cold weather

Cold weather is hitting, making it a good time to remind our readers that outdoor pets need special care as the weather gets colder.
Forsyth County law requires that pet owners provide a shelter that protects the animal from the extremes of weather conditions in summer and winter. Often the shelter available for a dog in summer is inadequate in winter months.
Here are some suggestions from Forsyth County Animal Services for taking care of outdoor dogs and cats:
In the winter, outdoor cats sometimes sleep under the hoods of cars. When you start your car's engine, the cat could be injured or killed by the engine belt. Before starting your car, you should bang loudly on your car hood to give the cat a chance to escape.
Adult dogs tolerate the cold much better than puppies. If necessary, paper-train your puppy inside if it appears to be sensitive to the weather.
Consider getting your short-haired dog a coat or sweater with a high collar or turtleneck that covers the dog from the base of the tail on the top to the belly underneath. This may seem like a luxury, but for some breeds it is a necessity.
Give your pets more food, particularly protein, during the winter, to help them grow thicker, healthier fur.
Wipe off your dog's legs and stomach when it comes in out of the sleet, snow or ice.
Clean up any coolants such as antifreeze that spill from your vehicle. They are poisonous to dogs and cats. Consider using products that contain propylene glycol rather than ethylene glycol.
Never shave your dog down to the skin in winter. Pets need a warm place to sleep away from all drafts and off the floor, such as in a dog or cat bed with a warm blanket or pillow in it.
More dogs are lost during the winter than any other season, according to animal services, so make sure they are wearing their identification tags and have a microchip.
Also, do not leave a dog or cat alone inside a car for an extended time during exceptionally cold weather. "A car can act as a refrigerator in the winter, holding in the cold and causing the animal to freeze to death," according to the ASPCA. "In spite of their fur coat, dogs can get cold, especially in confined spaces such as car interiors, where they can't be active to generate body heat."
Members needed
The Forsyth County Historic Resources Commission needs two new members. One seat is an at-large position, which requires that the member have a demonstrated interest or competence in, or knowledge of, historic preservation. The other seat requires that the individual be an architect licensed in the State of North Carolina. Both appointments must be a resident of Forsyth County. The appointments will be made by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.
The commission meets the first Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. Information regarding the work and activities of the HRC can be found on the Historic Resources Commission’s web site at www.forsythcountyhrc.org.
If you are interested in applying for one of the positions, go to the Forsyth County web site: https://coforsythnc.civicweb.net/Portal/BoardApplication. You can also get an application form by calling the county manager’s office at 336-703-2020. The appointments are scheduled for the Dec. 16 County Commissioners’ meeting.
