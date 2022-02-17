Ask SAM: I've been getting text messages from the City of Winston-Salem, are they for real?

Q: I have received several text messages asking me to click on a link to participate in a survey to help the City of Winston Salem serve me better. I am wary of such links and wonder if this is a legitimate request from the city?
D.H.
Answer: It’s a legitimate contact from the Budget and Performance Management Department of the City of Winston-Salem, to get your opinions.
Meridith Martin with the city explains who is doing the survey and what the city will do with the information.
“In October 2021, ETC Institute Inc. was awarded the contract to work with the City of Winston-Salem in conducting the annual resident satisfaction survey. The survey is currently being distributed to a random selection of Winston-Salem households by mail and text message.
“A survey tool will also be available online for non-random participation to those interested.
“Survey responses provide the city data on constituent perceptions of city programs and services to assist in investments and future planning in city services.
“For more information, please contact Meridith Martin at 336-747-7312.”
Q: Back on Jan, 18 I ordered the four free COVID test kits from the official post office website but have not received them. I received a confirmation email but no further information. I thought these kits were to be delivered within two weeks. By the time I get these it will be too late. Is there any way to check on the status?
S.N.
Answer: According to the U.S. Postal Service you should be able to track the order.
“We're working through the high demand for free, at-home COVID-19 tests. Orders are being shipped as USPS receives tests from the manufacturers.
“If you added an email address when you placed your order, you’ll get a tracking number you can use to check for updates when your package ships.
“Thank you for your patience.”
You should be able to put the tracking number in the USPS Tracking program at USPS.com and check the status.
Free Shred Event
Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive, Winston-Salem, will have a free shredding event from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot at the Shorefair building. It is sponsored by Morgan Stanley. Shredding services will be provided by Iron Mountain’s on-site, mobile unit. This drive-thru event will be free and open to the public. For more information, contact Johnathan Shaw at 336-721-4920.
Thank you
I cannot adequately express my gratitude to Rollin Pugh at Ace Hardware on Feb. 3. I discovered my cellphone was missing and panicked. Mr. Pugh saw my distress and offered to help. He found my phone in my car. Mr. Pugh demonstrated a kind and gentle spirit to a total stranger. His goodwill shall not be forgotten. J.M.
Last week I lost my hearing aid at the Dollar Tree on Hanes Mill Road. A wonderful person found it and turned it in at the office. They didn't leave any contact information, but I want them to know how thankful I am they turned it in. Thank you with all my heart. G.N.
