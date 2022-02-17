Ask SAM: I've been getting text messages from the City of Winston-Salem, are they for real?

Q: Back on Jan, 18 I ordered the four free COVID test kits from the official post office website but have not received them. I received a confirmation email but no further information. I thought these kits were to be delivered within two weeks. By the time I get these it will be too late. Is there any way to check on the status?

Answer: According to the U.S. Postal Service you should be able to track the order.

“We're working through the high demand for free, at-home COVID-19 tests. Orders are being shipped as USPS receives tests from the manufacturers.

“If you added an email address when you placed your order, you’ll get a tracking number you can use to check for updates when your package ships.

“Thank you for your patience.”

You should be able to put the tracking number in the USPS Tracking program at USPS.com and check the status.

