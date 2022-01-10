Ask SAM: I've been waiting on COVID-19 test results from StarMed for 10 days. What's the delay?

Q: I went to Union Baptist Church for a mass COVID testing event on Jan. 1. StarMed hosted the event. They were to have “gentle nasal swab and 15-minute antigen testing.” I waited almost two hours for a drive-thru test only to be told there were no antigen tests. I did the nasal swab and was told I would have the results in 72 hours. It has now been over a week and I have no results. What happened? I spoke with another co-worker who went to the same event and they haven’t received results either.
S.M.
Answer: SAM has heard from others who are still waiting on results from the New Year’s Day testing.
StarMed contracts with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to provide testing at sites like Union Baptist. StarMed officials say they have been overwhelmed recently by the number of people wanting to be tested.
StarMed posted the following notice on its Facebook page on Jan. 7:
“StarMed Healthcare has repaired a computer glitch that delayed thousands of COVID-19 test results this week.
“We administered an unprecedented 34,000 tests in the past week, after averaging about 4,000 per week. The computer error, not initially discovered because of the large demand for tests, has been corrected.
“No data was lost and there weren’t any security breaches. StarMed has added 20 call center employees to speed the testing process.
“Every patient who received a COVID-19 test from StarMed Healthcare should have their results. If you haven’t received results, send an email to info@starmed.care or call 704-941-6000.”
Q: I constantly see signs around the city cluttering up intersections and generally making a mess. I thought there was an ordinance prohibiting these signs or has it changed?
U.R.
Answer: No, the ordinance has not changed recently.
Bruce Bailiff, the Code Enforcement Senior Project Supervisor for the City of Winston-Salem, said that Section 70-17 of the City Ordinances was last changed on Feb. 16, 2009.
Section 70-17 of the Winston-Salem Municipal Code covers posting signs or advertisements on utility poles, fences or other objects or within street rights-of-way.
It also spells out what constitutes rights-of-way.
“For the purpose of this section, improved road surface shall mean the asphalt or concrete pavement to the edge of the road or, where curb or curb and gutter exists, the asphalt or concrete pavement to exclude the curb or curb and gutter.
“On controlled access roads, right-of-way shall be determined by the right-of-way markers to include fencing. Controlled access roads shall be defined in this section as roads, streets, or highways providing access connections at interchanges or selected public roads only, with no direct access from private roads or driveways and with no crossings at grade, including any interstate, state, or U.S. route.
“Public square shall be defined in this section as an open area at the meeting of two or more streets or where two or more streets empty into an open plaza owned by the city.”
Violators of the section can face a $50 civil penalty for each sign and each day that the violation occurs.
Melissa Hall: My 5 favorite columns and articles of 2021
My five most memorable columns and articles of 2021
June 6, 1944 was another day that will live on, although many of the survivors of the Normandy invasion have now died. The solemn day was the …
This story is about a rally to honor people who have been killed by law enforcement officers. The rally organizers said that education was the…
This was a column on what it would take to stop switching to daylight savings time. It's been discussed many times, but so far no action.
This column was about Mazie Woodruff for Black History Month. Woodruff was the first African-American woman elected to public office in Forsyt…
This column was written in response to an email from an old friend who told me that March 29 is National Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans.
Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com
Online: journalnow.com/asksam
Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101