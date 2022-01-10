Ask SAM: I've been waiting on COVID-19 test results from StarMed for 10 days. What's the delay?

Q: I went to Union Baptist Church for a mass COVID testing event on Jan. 1. StarMed hosted the event. They were to have “gentle nasal swab and 15-minute antigen testing.” I waited almost two hours for a drive-thru test only to be told there were no antigen tests. I did the nasal swab and was told I would have the results in 72 hours. It has now been over a week and I have no results. What happened? I spoke with another co-worker who went to the same event and they haven’t received results either.

Answer: SAM has heard from others who are still waiting on results from the New Year’s Day testing.

StarMed contracts with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services to provide testing at sites like Union Baptist. StarMed officials say they have been overwhelmed recently by the number of people wanting to be tested.

StarMed posted the following notice on its Facebook page on Jan. 7:

“StarMed Healthcare has repaired a computer glitch that delayed thousands of COVID-19 test results this week.