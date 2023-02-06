Q: I’ve started noticing black stuff in toilets and to a lesser extent sinks in my house. It leaves streaks. Is this a type of mold? Is it dangerous? What is it? How do I get rid of it?

M.R.

Answer: Gale Ketteler, the public information officer for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Utilities, explained what the black stuff is and how to kill it.

The black stuff is black mold. It thrives in such warm, moist areas as bathrooms and kitchens.

“Regarding the black mold concern, this is not transported in your tap water.

“A pink or black film on fixtures may be caused by an airborne fungus that is commonly found in bathrooms and kitchens.

“The fungus reproduces by spreading spores via air that land on moist surfaces, which are ideal conditions for its growth.

“A cleaning solution of one part bleach to five parts water, or commercial products containing bleach are effective to kill the fungus and remove most stains.”

In addition to sinks and toilets, the black mold can be found in washing machines, kitchens, dishwashers, bathroom tile and shower curtains, according to the fact sheet Ketteler mentioned.

Better ventilation can help reduce growth, but once the mold has appeared, it’s difficult to permanently remove.

The fact sheet offered these tips on cleaning out faucets.

"To clean your bathtub faucet, scrub the inside with a toothbrush, spray the inside with a disinfectant that contains bleach. Rinse thoroughly.

"To clean your sink faucet and aerator, remove the aerator and soak it in a bleach solution. Use a toothbrush to scrub and loosen any black mold on the aerator screen and faucet opening. Rinse thoroughly."

Ketteler also mentioned a pink stain.

According to the fact sheet, pink stains are caused by Serratia bacteria that show up on bathroom tiles, shower curtains and heads, and pet water bowls.

“To grow and thrive, Serratia marcescens needs specific environmental conditions. This airborne bacterium requires a moist location where micronutrients accumulate, and water stands long enough to lose its residual chlorine disinfectant. Sources of micronutrients include food particles, phosphorous residues from detergents, soap and shampoo in sinks, bathtubs and showers, and food residues in pet water bowls.”

To control pink stains in toilets:

• Clean the bowl thoroughly and spray chlorine bleach into the bowl and under the bowl rim

• Add ¼ cup of bleach to the toilet tank.

• Let bleach stand for 15-20 minutes.

• Flush the toilet a couple of times to rinse the disinfectant out.

• Bleach should not be left in the tank for prolonged periods or it may damage the rubber valves and seal inside.

Running the bathroom exhaust fan and keeping bathtubs and sinks wiped down also helps to manage this problem.

To clean pet water bowls:

• Scrub the surfaces with a brush and a household cleaner.

• Use care with abrasives to avoid scratching the container, which will make it even more susceptible to the bacteria.

• Disinfect the surfaces with chlorine bleach.

Leave the disinfectant solution on the affected surfaces for 10-20 minutes before thoroughly rinsing with clean water.

Be sure to rinse thoroughly before putting water down for your pet.

For more in-depth information, visit cityofws.org/2851/Tap-Water-Fact-Sheets.