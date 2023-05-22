Q: We have seen a grey squirrel with an orange tail, in our yard. Is this unusual, or genetic change?

J.Y.

Answer: We’ve had a white squirrel in Walkertown and a white deer in Pfafftown. Now we have a gray squirrel with an orange tail in Winston-Salem.

Halley D. Buckanoff, the Wildlife Center supervisor at the North Carolina Zoo, said such colors are not uncommon.

“It’s likely just one of the many color morphs of our eastern gray squirrels. I have some with blonde tails in my area," Buckanoff said. “They can be all black to all white with a range of colors in between. Red squirrels are typically only found in the mountains and not in the Piedmont area."

Q: The pickup for bulk trash in our zone has consistently been over the July 4th week. Not only is this an eyesore over the holiday, but the items in the road prevent guests from parking for gatherings. How can we get this changed?

J.H.

Answer: Bulky item pickup began March 6 and goes through Sept. 8.

Johnita Campbell, the deputy director of the City of Winston-Salem Sanitation Department, says it's not possible to change the schedule.

“We are unable to make adjustments to our routes due to the complex nature of scheduling the timely collection of bulk materials throughout the city," she said.

“There are several holidays within the collection period in which any number of neighborhoods may have items out for pick-up."

There is one option: If your pickup falls on a holiday, you can take our items to the landfill yourself.

“We apologize that the display of these items causes the cleanliness of our city to be in jeopardy for a short time; however, citizens are allowed to dispose of their items by taking them to the Solid Waste “Landfill located at 325 W. Hanes Mill Road,” Campbell said.

For more information about the landfill, go to www.cityofws.org/1259/Landfill-Information.

Here is some information about the items that will be picked up and the items that will not be picked up:

Items that will be picked up include: Appliances, carpet, furniture, mattresses, and toys.

Items that will not be picked up: Building materials, car parts, cement, electronic waste, glass, hazardous or infectious waste, lumber, oil drums, paint, rocks, tires, wood, yard waste, and electronics.

All types of televisions, computers, monitors, and computer related equipment including printers, keyboards, mice, fax machines and scanners are banned from landfills in North Carolina and will not be picked up.

Q: The post office on Town Run Lane in downtown Winston Salem is supposed to have their lobby open to access post office boxes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. I have found the door locked on several Saturday mornings. I have attempted to address this with the workers there, but it keeps happening. What can we do?

K.J.

Answer: Philip Bogenberger, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service, apologized for the inconvenience. "Staff will be reminded to keep doors unlocked during lobby hours," he said.