Ask SAM: July fourth questions, answers, and activities

Q: How was the Fourth of July first celebrated, and when did the celebrations start?

- R.K.

Answer: Monday is the 246th birthday of the USA. Here's how that happened.

The Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, and celebrations began soon afterward.

For example, there was a public reading of the declaration on July 8 in Philadelphia, where the Continental Congress met. On July 24, Williamsburg, Va., marked the declaration with a public reading, parade and cannon and musket fire. Celebrations of the anniversary of the adoption started the next year.

John Adams described the events in Philadelphia on July 4, 1777, in a letter to his daughter Abigail "Nabby" Adams saying, "The thought of taking any notice of this day, was not conceived, until the second of this month, and it was not mentioned until the third. It was too late to have a sermon, as every one wished, so this must be deferred another year."

There also were days of decorated ships and boats, gun salutes, a parade and more.

"Considering the lateness of the design and the suddenness of the execution," Adams wrote, "I was amazed at the universal joy and alacrity that was discovered, and at the brilliancy and splendor of every part of this joyful exhibition. I had forgot the ringing of bells all day and evening, and the bonfires in the streets, and the fireworks played off."

You can read Adams' letter in its entirety on the Library of Congress' website. A direct link to the letter, which includes other vivid descriptions of the celebrations, can be found at tinyurl.com/adamsfourthletter.

The celebrations continued to grow and spread over the years. In 1783, as peace returned to the nation in the aftermath of the Revolutionary War, North Carolina's Alexander Martin became the first governor to issue a state order to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The Moravians of Salem heeded this, and first celebrated the Fourth that year with church services, music and a torchlight procession through town.

Additional July 4th activities

Baseball, fireworks in High Point

The High Point Rockers baseball team will have an Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular at Truist Point, 301 N. Elm St., High Point.

The Rockers will be playing the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs at 6:05 p.m. today, gates open at 5 p.m.

The fireworks will follow the game. Fans will get a pair of 3-D glasses to enhance the display.

Tickets start at $7 and are available at HighPointRockers.com.

Salem Band concert

The Salem Band will hold its annual Stars & Stripes concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday on Salem Square in Old Salem. Admission is free.

There will be an Armed Forces Salute, featuring vocalist Mignon Dobbins, and Star & Stripes Forever will be performed. The Winston-Salem Pops chorus will be the musical guest.

There will also be the world premiere of an arrangement of the first printing of the Star Spangled Banner.

Pre-concert music begins at 6:45 p.m. Food vendors will be on site. Bring a lawn chair or blanket. The rain date is Tuesday.

For more information, go to www.salemband.org.

