Ask SAM: Knollwood/Stratford exits to get beautification

Q: Are there any plans to improve or beautify the landscaping at the Knollwood Street exit ramps at Salem Parkway? The vegetation is very overgrown, unsightly and blocks traffic view. I would love to see some beautification there.

L.L.

Answer: Pat Ivey, the N.C. Department of Transportation division engineer for Forsyth County, said that beautification is on the way.

“In conjunction with the new landscaping associated with the Salem Parkway project between Church Street and Peters Creek Parkway, NCDOT has partnered will the City of Winston Salem to upgrade the existing interchange landscaping at Knollwood Street and Stratford Road.

“The old overgrown landscaping will be removed and replaced with new space-appropriate plantings which will be maintained by the city. Work on this project has already begun,” Ivey said.

Q: What is wrong with the City Link phone number to pay the water bill? After entering all the information to pay the water bill, the response is “that is not a valid number.” It absolutely is a valid number and that phone tree sends you back into this insane loop that you can never get out of. Can’t the IT people fix this thing?

C.Y.

Answer: Karen Witherspoon, the CityLink director, said that her team was not aware that there had been any problems with the bill paying service.

“We will continue to monitor,” Witherspoon said.

In addition to paying a water bill through CityLink, you can also pay it by going to https://www.cityofws.org/1127/Water-Bill-Payment-Options, paying over the phone by calling 336-727-8000 and talking with a customer service representative, autopay, or in-person by going to the Stuart Municipal Building at 100 E. First St., suite 121, Winston-Salem.

You will need these numbers from your bill:

• 7-digit account number

• 4-digit PIN (last 4 digits of your customer number)

Q: Where is WXII weatherman Brian Slocum? It's been a week since I have seen him.

C.K.

Answer: Michelle Butt, the president and general manager of WXII, said that Slocum is on vacation.

“He’s enjoying some extended time off before his son returns to school,” she said.

Another shredding event

Holy Family Catholic Church, 4820 Kinnamon Road, in Clemmons, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 17 in the church parking lot. A donation of $5 per bag is suggested and checks may be made payable to the Knights of Columbus. Paper only and no metal other than staples or paper clips.

System-Wide Sewer Rehabilitation Closure

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities will continue its sewer rehabilitation project.

The following streets will have lane closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Academy Street between Peters Creek Parkway and Hutton Street, the westbound lane will be closed.

• Chestnut Street between First and Second streets, lane closure will accommodate construction traffic and parking deck access

Only portions will be closed to through traffic at any given time. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, Aug. 26, weather permitting. The contractor is responsible for all traffic control, and motorists are encouraged to plan for alternate routes.