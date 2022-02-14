Ask SAM: Lillian Lewis was the first Black person to serve on the Forsyth County Board of Education.

In essence, there were four school systems when Lewis arrived in Winston-Salem - white and Black city schools, and white and Black county schools.

Most blacks lived in the city, but the county school board was still elected countywide.

Racial tensions were far less than they would be when court-ordered busing came to the county in 1971.

Still, it was a gamble. C.B. Hauser, who was Lewis' campaign manager, put it this way: "I had noticed that Blacks who ran for office would emphasize controversial issues. They always lost. Dr. Lewis and I did not concentrate on controversial issues. I told her that `If you will keep your . . . mouth shut, we can get you elected.' She followed those instructions."

On Nov. 8, 1960, she was elected to the county school board, coming in fifth among the five Democrats, but still 3,500 votes ahead of the closest Republican.

She once said, "I know those people felt uncomfortable with me sitting here, but I knew more about education than any of them, and I was there to work with them, not to make them feel uncomfortable."