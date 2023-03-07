As part of Women’s History Month, we share the story of Lillian Lewis

This article was originally published March 10, 1998.

Lillian Lewis once called education "the most precious gift" she had ever received.

Lewis was born in 1904 on a small farm in eastern Mississippi, the ninth of 13 children. Her father owned the land he worked, but little else. He didn't have enough money to educate his children past the public schools.

An older sister stepped in and sent Lillian to Tougaloo College, and from there she won scholarships to Howard University, supplementing these awards with summer jobs. She taught at South Carolina State College and earned a master's degree from the University of Chicago, then taught at other mostly Black colleges in the South. In 1945, she became the first Black woman to receive a doctorate degree from the University of Chicago.

Lewis came to Winston-Salem in 1947 to teach biology at what was then Winston-Salem Teachers College. Her husband, John, was a Winston-Salem native and also took a job with the faculty there.

In 1960, Lewis ran for the county board of education. Although the U.S. Supreme Court had ruled six years earlier that segregated schools were unconstitutional, true integration was years away.

In essence, there were four school systems when Lewis arrived in Winston-Salem - white and Black city schools, and white and Black county schools.

Most Black people lived in the city, but the county school board was still elected countywide.

Racial tensions were far less than they would be when court-ordered busing came to the county in 1971.

Still, it was a gamble. C.B. Hauser, who was Lewis' campaign manager, put it this way: "I had noticed that Blacks who ran for office would emphasize controversial issues. They always lost. Dr. Lewis and I did not concentrate on controversial issues. I told her that `If you will keep your . . . mouth shut, we can get you elected.' She followed those instructions."

On Nov. 8, 1960, she was elected to the county school board, coming in fifth among the five Democrats, but still 3,500 votes ahead of the closest Republican.

She once said, "I know those people felt uncomfortable with me sitting here, but I knew more about education than any of them, and I was there to work with them, not to make them feel uncomfortable."

As a board member, Lewis pushed for full and fair desegregation of the schools. She was also a champion of poor children of all races, whom she thought were often short-changed by teachers and administrators.

Lewis was easily re-elected in 1962. The next year, voters in the city and county approved consolidating the two school systems. Lewis served as a member of the consolidated board, whose members were appointed by the county commissioners.

That system changed in 1967, when voters approved making the seats elective offices.

Republicans captured a board majority in 1968, and Lewis decided not to run in 1970.

Lewis died in 1987.