Ask SAM: Mark Meadows is facing scrutiny over where he lives. How are such cases handled?

Q: I've been following the Mark Meadows story. If Meadows did something illegal, who would be responsible for charging him? And could he be charged on the state and federal level?

A.A.

Answer: Meadows was the chief of staff during President Donald Trump's administration. He is also a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives for the 11th district in North Carolina. He left the House to become Trump's chief of staff.

Meadows listed the address of a mobile home in the mountains of North Carolina when he registered to vote. It's unclear whether Meadows ever lived in the mobile home.

He has not been charged with any crime.

By state statute (N.C.G.S. § 163-22(d)), the N.C. State Board of Elections is the agency that investigates allegations of violations of election laws.

Patrick Gannon, the spokesman for the board, said that, “When warranted by evidence, the State Board refers cases to district attorneys or U.S. Attorney’s offices for further investigation or prosecution at their discretion.