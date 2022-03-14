Ask SAM: Mark Meadows is facing scrutiny over where he lives. How are such cases handled?

Q: I've been following the Mark Meadows story. If Meadows did something illegal, who would be responsible for charging him? And could he be charged on the state and federal level?
Answer: Meadows was the chief of staff during President Donald Trump's administration. He is also a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives for the 11th district in North Carolina. He left the House to become Trump's chief of staff.
Meadows listed the address of a mobile home in the mountains of North Carolina when he registered to vote. It's unclear whether Meadows ever lived in the mobile home.
He has not been charged with any crime.
By state statute (N.C.G.S. § 163-22(d)), the N.C. State Board of Elections is the agency that investigates allegations of violations of election laws.
Patrick Gannon, the spokesman for the board, said that, “When warranted by evidence, the State Board refers cases to district attorneys or U.S. Attorney’s offices for further investigation or prosecution at their discretion.
“We do not generally comment on specific incidents or investigations, or whether a particular matter is being investigated," Gannon said.
According to the state board’s Elections-Related Investigations Priorities Policy, such cases are investigated by the general counsel, chief investigator, and other staff members who are needed. They will talk with the executive director about the investigation when necessary.
If a referral to prosecution is warranted, the general counsel or designee will approve the referral in writing. Updates will be provided to the executive director on an ongoing basis.
Q: Why are there signs covered by black plastic on Reynolda Road in Old Town, and beyond? Do we dare hope the rough road is going to be paved?
Answer: Yes R.K., you and other drivers in that area can dare to hope. Pat Ivey, the N.C. Department of Transportation division engineer for Forsyth County, said part of Reynolda Road/N.C. 67 will be repaved.
“Reynolda Road/N.C. 67 from the Yadkin River to Leinbach Drive is included on the 2021-2022 Forsyth County Resurfacing contract scheduled for completion on 10-12-2022," Ivey said.
Q: I saw a wild reckless driver on the highway recently. Who should I have called? How can we alert the N.C. Highway Patrol or local police? Is there a number?
Answer: If you are on a highway or interstate and encounter someone driving recklessly, you can call *HP to be connected to the nearest N.C. Highway Patrol communications center.
If you are on a city or county road, call 911.
Q: I have a lot of used syringes. Where can I dispose of them? I know I’m not supposed to throw them in the trash.
Answer: You’re right, needles and other sharp implements should never be thrown directly into the trash.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality recommends placing used syringes and needles in a heavy plastic bottle such as laundry detergent comes in.
When the bottle is full, seal the top with heavy tape and place it in the trash.
