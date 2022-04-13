Ask SAM: Medal of Honor winner, WWI hero Henry Johnson was born in Winston-Salem

Lawrence Joel was not the only Winston-Salem native to be awarded the Medal of Honor. In 2015, Sgt. Henry Johnson of the 369th Infantry Regiment, the so called “Harlem Hellfighters,” was awarded the medal posthumously.

According to research from Fam Brownlee, a local historian, Johnson was born in Winston around 1892. His family moved to Albany, New York when he was a teenager.

War had broken out in Europe in 1914, though the United States did not enter the war until April 6, 1917.

“He enlisted in the U.S. Army June 5, 1917 and was assigned to Company C, 15th New York (Colored) Infantry Regiment — an all-black National Guard unit that would later become the 369th Infantry Regiment,” according to an army.mil biography of Medal of Honor recipients.

His unit served with a French colonial unit.

On May 15, 1918, then-Pvt. Johnson was on sentry duty on the front lines in Western France. He and another soldier were attacked by a German patrol of at least 12 soldiers. The other solider, Pvt. Needham Roberts, 17, of Trenton, New Jersey, was wounded by shrapnel, leaving Johnson to fight off the invaders.

A Defense Department article on Johnson said he killed one German with a rifle shot, knocked another one down using his rifle as a club, killed two with a bolo knife, and killed one with a grenade.

After that fight Johnson had a nickname, “Black Death.”

In his book, Rank and File: True Stories of the Great War, Theodore Roosevelt wrote that Johnson was, “one of the five bravest soldiers in the war.”

Here is Johnson’s Medal of Honor citation:

“While under intense enemy fire and despite receiving significant wounds, Private Johnson mounted a brave retaliation, resulting in several enemy casualties.

“When his fellow soldier was badly wounded, Private Johnson prevented him from being taken prisoner by German forces. Private Johnson exposed himself to grave danger by advancing from his position to engage an enemy soldier in hand-to-hand combat.

“Wielding only a knife and gravely wounded himself, Private Johnson continued fighting and took his bolo knife and stabbed it through an enemy soldier’s head. Displaying great courage, Private Johnson held back the enemy force until they retreated.

“Private Johnson’s extraordinary heroism and selflessness above and beyond the call of duty are in keeping with the highest traditions of military service and reflect great credit upon himself, his unit and the United States Army.”

He was one of the first Americans to receive the French Croix de Guerre avec Palme, France's highest award for valor.

Johnson sustained 21 combat wounds and was not able to return to his pre-war job as a redcap porter at Union Station in Albany. He died July 1, 1929 and is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

He was not awarded the Purple Heart until 1996, then received the Distinguished Service Cross, the army's second highest award for valor, in 2002. The Department of Defense reviewed Johnson’s war record at the behest of politicians and members of the public.

After 97 years, President Barack Obama presented Johnson's Medal of Honor to Command Sergeant Major Louis Wilson of the New York National Guard, in June 2015. Johnson had no known descendants.

"We are a nation — a people — who remember our heroes," Obama said during the Medal of Honor ceremony at the White House. "We never forget their sacrifice, and we believe it's never too late to say, 'Thank you.'"

