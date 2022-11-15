Ask SAM: Microwave repair cost more than originally quoted

Q: On Sept. 26, 2022, a Sears repairman came to our home to repair a Kenmore microwave. When I called on Sept. 21 for the appointment, I was assured that the total charge would be $250 for service call and any parts. I was told there would be no extra charge. This was not true. The service man inspected the microwave on Sept. 26 and told us the charge would be an extra $139.41 for parts. He did repair the microwave and told us Sears would send us a written invoice and we could discuss the situation. No written bill came. The phone number no longer works. The credit card bill came, and the charge was billed from Sears, in Richmond, Va. — D.C.

Answer: SAM reached out to Sears. Dana Shoulders, a spokesperson for Sears, said that repair pricing for microwaves is for built-in and over-the-range models only.

Oftentimes, the repair costs more than a new microwave and customers opt to just replace their unit, Shoulders said.

“We cannot predict the cost of the parts until we examine the microwave. So, we indicate that it is $250 for labor and then the cost of any parts that are needed," Shoulders said.

“In her complaint she says, 'and any parts' and when using 'and' it generally means added to, but she is interpreting it as the parts are included with the labor,” Shoulders said.

Shoulders also said that Sears will check to see if the call was recorded and how the charges were explained. They will also check for a signed repair estimate that included the price of the parts.

“Then based on that information, we will be able to see what resolution we can provide,” Shoulders said.

Q: We picked up a Domino’s pizza recently and “PLEASE RECYCLE THIS BOX” was printed across the front of the box. I’ve always understood pizza boxes are not allowed in recycle bins. Has this changed? How does one recycle a pizza box when you’re not supposed to put anything contaminated with food in recycling? — T.B.

Answer: The rules have not changed on putting food containers the recycling bin, said Helen Peplowski, the sustainability director for the City of Winston-Salem.

There are some recycling programs in the country that accept food containers. The City of Winston-Salem's is not one of them.

“That likely gets printed on every box the company uses across the country, similar to plastic bags, regardless of whether they are accepted in local recycling programs or not” she said.

Greek bake sale

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 435 Keating Drive, Winston-Salem, will have its annual fall bake sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It is carry-out only. Net proceeds will benefit local and national charities. For more information, call 336-765-7145. Preorder at wsgoc.org/bakesale. Visa and MasterCard are accepted.

Pastry Boxes

•Mini Baklava

•Kourambiethes (6 pieces)

•Koulourakia (9 pieces)

Assorted Boxes

•Frozen 8x8 pans

•Tiropita

•Spanakopita

•Galaktoboureko

Frozen 12-piece trays

•Spanakopitakia

•Tiropitakia

Meals To Go

Includes salad and a drink:

•Moussaka (Eggplant)

•Pastichio (Beef Lasagna)

•Chicken Riganato

•Large Greek Salad