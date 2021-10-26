Ask SAM: Mineral Springs Park was recently renamed. Can you tell us more about Jerry King?

Q: I’ve noticed a couple of parks in Winston-Salem seem to have have new names. Who was Jerry King? Also Quarry Park has a new name. Who is Tim Grant?
R.D.
Answer: Jerry King Park on Ogburn Avenue was formerly Mineral Springs Park, said William Royston, the director of the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department.
It was renamed in memory of PFC Jerry King, the only known Winston-Salem resident killed in the Persian Gulf War. He lived in the neighborhood where the park is located,
According to a 2008 story by Journal reporter Jim Sparks, King was born in Mount Airy. He and his family moved to Winston-Salem when he was 10 years old.
He graduated from West Forsyth High School in 1989 and joined the U.S. Army during his senior year in high school. After graduation he reported to Fort Bragg and was assigned to the 20th Engineer Brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division.
In August of 1990, King’s unit was sent to the Persian Gulf. He was killed Feb. 26, 1991, at the age of 20.
King is buried in the National Cemetery in Salisbury.
The Quarry at Grant Park off Reynolds Park Road was named in honor of Timothy A. Grant, a former recreation and parks department director.
Q: How much longer will Old Town Drive between Bethabara and Reynolda roads be closed?
E.M.
Answer: Unfortunately, it will be a few more weeks.
Gale Keteler, the public information officer for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities, said in a news release Tuesday that a contractor has had to extend the closing.
The projected completion date is scheduled for Nov. 12, weather permitting.
The road has been closed for improvements to the sewer line.
Thank you
C.W. wanted to thank the man at the Food Lion on Lewisville-Clemmons Road who let her go ahead of him Monday when a new line opened. He also offered to help her get her groceries to her car during the rainstorm.
"It just warmed my heart," she said.
Scam warning
B.R. received a phone call Thursday that turned out to be an attempt to get personal information.
The call came from a woman who said she was with the Social Security office. The woman wanted to know if B.R. had received a new Social Security card. B.R. said no, and the woman offered to send one.
“She was really convincing. She had my name, address, zip code," B.R. said.
The caller wanted B.R. to give her his or her Social Security number to be sure the new card was correct. B.R. stalled by saying they needed to find the card and would call back.
“I called the Better Business Bureau and found out that Social Security would only notify by mail and not by phone.
"I didn’t answer the phone when she called back.”
B.R. did the right thing by checking. By doing so, their personal information safe.
It's good to remember that government agencies contact you by mail. They don't call you.
Also, if someone calls and tells you that you owe money to the city, county, state, and/or federal governments or an agency of one of them and want you to wire money or get a gift card and give the numbers on it, don't do it. It's a scam.
