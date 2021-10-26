Ask SAM: Mineral Springs Park was recently renamed. Can you tell us more about Jerry King?

Q: I’ve noticed a couple of parks in Winston-Salem seem to have have new names. Who was Jerry King? Also Quarry Park has a new name. Who is Tim Grant?

R.D.

Answer: Jerry King Park on Ogburn Avenue was formerly Mineral Springs Park, said William Royston, the director of the Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks Department.

It was renamed in memory of PFC Jerry King, the only known Winston-Salem resident killed in the Persian Gulf War. He lived in the neighborhood where the park is located,

According to a 2008 story by Journal reporter Jim Sparks, King was born in Mount Airy. He and his family moved to Winston-Salem when he was 10 years old.

He graduated from West Forsyth High School in 1989 and joined the U.S. Army during his senior year in high school. After graduation he reported to Fort Bragg and was assigned to the 20th Engineer Brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division.

In August of 1990, King’s unit was sent to the Persian Gulf. He was killed Feb. 26, 1991, at the age of 20.

King is buried in the National Cemetery in Salisbury.