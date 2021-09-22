Ask SAM: More information on why juvenile offenders cannot be identified in criminal cases

Follow-up on earlier question
We recently answered a reader’s question about why law enforcement agencies don’t release the names of juveniles who are arrested and charged with serious crimes until unless the case is remanded to Superior Court, because the juvenile will be tried as an adult.
La Tobia Avent, the communications and office manager for the Office of the Juvenile Defender of the N.C. Judicial Branch, gave us additional insight into the reasoning.
“The Winston-Salem incident was a tragic series of events and we can understand parents’ desire to know more information regarding juvenile law.
“Before jumping into legal reasons of why the names of alleged juvenile offenders are not public, we must address that children are still children, are granted the same protections as alleged adult offenders, such as innocent until proven otherwise; and they are protected a bit further, as they are still in their psychological and social development stages.
“Legally, in the U.S. Supreme Court case Smith v. Daily Mail Pub. Co., 443 U.S. 97 (1979), the Court ruled that a state law prohibiting and punishing publication of an alleged charged juvenile violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the Constitution.
“The Winston-Salem Police provided you NC G.S. 7B-3001 in regards to law enforcement records. 7B 3001(b) specifically states, "unless jurisdiction of the juvenile has been transferred to superior court, all law enforcement records and files concerning a juvenile shall be kept separate from the records and files of adults and shall be withheld from public inspection."
“There is also NC G.S. 3100 which outlines the confidentiality of information shared between agencies, such as schools and law enforcement agencies.
“These two general statues provide the needed information on why the sharing of these records or information should remain confidential to protect the most vulnerable parts of our population.”
Q: Judging traffic around me on rainy days, it seems a lot of people don't know they should have their lights on when it's raining. Can you remind them?
M.H.
Answer: Gladly. N.C. General Statute 20-129 requires that drivers use their headlights from sunset to sunrise, when there is not sufficient light to discern a person or vehicle on the roadway at a distance of 400 feet, and when windshield wipers are on in times of fog, rain, sleet, snow or when inclement weather or environmental factors severely reduce the driver's ability to clearly discern a person or vehicle on the roadway at a distance of 500 feet ahead.
There are times when the law does not require lights, such as when wipers are on intermittently.
Even though some newer vehicles have running lights, they are not considered "headlamps" under North Carolina law, according to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.
Thank you
On behalf of the VFW Memorial Honor Guard, I extend a heartfelt thank you to the anonymous gentleman who paid for our lunch at Pete's Family Restaurant on Sept. 20. Our Honor Guard had completed a mission to render military honors to a veteran (Marine Corps) at Parklawn Memorial Park before eight of us stopped for lunch. Your generosity and patriotism is appreciated by all of us. C.H.
