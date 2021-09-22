Ask SAM: More information on why juvenile offenders cannot be identified in criminal cases

Follow-up on earlier question

We recently answered a reader’s question about why law enforcement agencies don’t release the names of juveniles who are arrested and charged with serious crimes until unless the case is remanded to Superior Court, because the juvenile will be tried as an adult.

La Tobia Avent, the communications and office manager for the Office of the Juvenile Defender of the N.C. Judicial Branch, gave us additional insight into the reasoning.

“The Winston-Salem incident was a tragic series of events and we can understand parents’ desire to know more information regarding juvenile law.

“Before jumping into legal reasons of why the names of alleged juvenile offenders are not public, we must address that children are still children, are granted the same protections as alleged adult offenders, such as innocent until proven otherwise; and they are protected a bit further, as they are still in their psychological and social development stages.

“Legally, in the U.S. Supreme Court case Smith v. Daily Mail Pub. Co., 443 U.S. 97 (1979), the Court ruled that a state law prohibiting and punishing publication of an alleged charged juvenile violates the First and Fourteenth Amendments of the Constitution.