Q: I have a friend that was told, more than about 18 months ago, by a lawyer in Yadkin County that they were to inherit money from a relative. This has been way too long and they have still not heard when the money will be disbursed. The deceased owned a home, which was sold over six months ago, bank accounts and stocks. There was an auction of all belongings about six months ago. How long should it take to close this person’s estate out? They did not have children and after everything was sold and the remainder was to be divided equally based on the deceased’s will. What can be done to find out why this estate has not been finalized? This lawyer does not return calls.

Answer: For settling an estate, there are no hard and fast rules about the time that it takes to settle it.

Mike Wells, a local attorney, explains about estates and in this case, suggestions about who may be able to help.

“There are often other things that cause an estate administration to linger, such as the filing of tax returns, the settlement of claims, and other responsibilities.

“Without knowing specifically, the details of this estate I would recommend a call to the Clerk of Court’s office in Yadkin County to speak with the Clerk who oversees the estates.

“She would be able to give some direction as to what the holdup may be. The heir would need to call herself and get the status of the estate.

“Another option may be to retain her own attorney to contact the estate attorney and to see if they can push the matter along,” Wells said.

Q: My mother recently passed away, and I came across some very old life insurance policies that I’m having trouble tracing down where I might find who owns them now. Two are from Southland Life Insurance Company, Dallas, Texas. They were bought in 1953 and 1956. The other two are from Life and Casualty Insurance Company of Tennessee. It was bought in 1957. — A.F.

Answer: There are a couple of options to try and find out information about old insurance policies or policies that you believe exist but cannot find.

You can check NCCash.com, the website that is part of N.C. State Treasurer’s department, to see if the policy has been turned over to the state by the insurance company.

If that doesn’t work, there are other options.

A spokesperson for the N.C. Department of Insurance said that their customer service unit may be able to help. Their number is 855-408-1212.

For people who believe that a life insurance policy exists, but can’t find it, the department suggests that you call the department’s customer service department and tell the operator you are trying to locate a lost insurance policy.

For more information about the finding lost policies, go to www.ncdoi.gov/how-can-we-help-you and click on Lost Life Insurance Policy.

