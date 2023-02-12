Q: I had a kitchen sink leak last October and have not had a working sink, or been able to use my garage, since then. It still hasn’t been fixed, and I am unable to get approval for necessary repairs from my landlord. My question is how much am I entitled to for rental reduction for all these months once it’s finally fixed, and how do I deal with a company where there is nobody to talk to who could help? — A.F.

Answer: George Humphrey III, a local attorney, said that under North Carolina law tenants are not automatically allowed to withhold their rent payments.

“Under North Carolina law, a residential landlord shall ‘make all repairs and do whatever is necessary to put and keep the premises in a fit and habitable condition.’ North Carolina law does not allow a tenant to automatically withhold their rent payment due to repairs the tenant deems are necessary to keep the premises in a ‘fit and habitable condition.’ To do so risks a breach of the lease.

“Instead, the tenant must pursue a rent abatement claim in a court action which takes into account the rental amount in the lease and the condition of the premises during the tenant’s occupancy. Damages will be awarded to the tenant if they prevail in their action. The tenant should keep a record of all maintenance requests and the landlord’s and property manager’s responses and maintain all relevant documents. A picture is worth a thousand words,” Humphrey said.

If you need to meet with a lawyer, Humphrey said that Legal Aid of North Carolina can be contacted at (888) 219-5262. If you don’t qualify for Legal Aid, you can get a referral from the North Carolina Bar Association. Its telephone number is (919) 677-8574.

Q: Clothing and bedding dried outside in the sunshine have a wonderful smell. To my nose, the outside air does not smell as sweet. What causes clothing dried outside to smell so wonderful? — L.L.

Answer: Phyllis Smith, a Natural Resources and Environmental Systems Extension Agent with the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Forsyth County Center, explained how the clean clothes and sunshine equal a fresh smell and it’s also good for the clothes and the environment,

“According to a study published by the research journal Environmental Chemistry, the fresh scent of line-dried laundry is the result of physical and chemical processes occurring on the surface of the fabric in the presence of sunlight and water.

“By comparing towels dried under differing conditions, researchers found that when exposed to sunlight, chemical reactions occurred between water and fabric to produce organic compounds known as aldehydes and ketones. Some of these chemicals produce floral or fruity scents.

Smith said that nice smelling laundry is not the only reason to line dry.

“According to Carla Davis of the Department of Sustainability, ‘There are more than 88 million dryers in the United States – each emitting more than a ton of carbon dioxide per year and raising your energy bills. Try line drying. Indoors or outdoors, hanging your clothes is a convenient and sustainable alternative for drying. Also, clothes last longer when hung dry because of less wear and tear by the heat from the dryer.’”