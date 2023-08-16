Q: What recourse does a renter have when a property management company ignores repeated requests to fix a leaking roof? The renter has taken pictures of the damage and asked for help but gotten no response. Is the only thing to do is file a formal complaint with the N.C. Board of Realtors as the renter cannot afford an attorney? — A.B.

Answer: There are couple of ways to go with a situation like this.

You can contact the City of Winston-Salem’s Neighborhood Services Department, which handles such code violations as minimum housing violations, high grass and weeds, junk vehicles, and abandoned property, said Bryan Chaney, the code enforcement senior project supervisor.

You can reach code enforcement by calling City Link at 311 from a smartphone or call 336-727-8000.

“City Link will route the complaint to the Neighborhood Conservation Officer for that ward. The NCO will contact the complainant and schedule a time for the complaint to be investigated,” Chaney said. George Humphrey, a local attorney, suggested a couple of routes you can explore. The first would be to contact Legal Aid to see if you are eligible for representation from them.

The second is contacting the N.C. Bar Association. It has a referral network that you can contact and receive a consultation for a relatively nominal fee.

“The NCBA Lawyer Referral Service matches attorneys with members of the public who seek attorney referrals via the LRS call center and web-based referral requests. LRS member attorneys agree to offer an initial 30-minute consultation for $50 for LRS-referred clients, fees beyond that may be set directly by the attorney,” Humphrey said.

For more information about the LRS, call 919-677-8574 or go to www.ncbar.org/public-resources/find-an-nc-lawyer/.

Q: Is Christina Evans no longer with WXII 12? — C.J., S.I., S.H., D.M.

Answer: Obviously, SAM has heard from several people asking about Evans. Michelle Butt, the president and general manager of WXII, said Evans’ last day at the station was July 28. “She shared on air with our viewers that she was returning home to Atlanta where she had accepted a position as the national correspondent for the Scripps broadcast group. “We will miss Christina both on air and in person but are thrilled that she can continue her career at her hometown,” Butt said.

Q: Our lovely little street in Winston-Salem is lined with city bins, all three kinds. How do we get our neighbors to take their bins off the street in between pickup days? — L.T.

Answer: Johnita Campbell, the deputy director of sanitation for the City of Winston-Salem told us what to do. “Citizens should direct their complaints or requests to City Link so that a service request can be generated for tracking purposes,” she said. You can call City Link at 311 from a cellphone or 336-727-8000. You can also contact City Link online at www.cityofws.org/172/City-Link.

Thank you

My sincere gratitude to Phil Marion and his wife for crucial help when I ruined a tire and wheel last Monday. Many thanks, E.S.

Clothing sale for Winston-Salem Forsyth County school employees

Dress for Success will have a back-to-school sale for employees of the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System.

The sale will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Dress for Success, 375 Buxton St., Winston-Salem.

Suits will be $8, other clothing and accessories are $5.