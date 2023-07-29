Q: I think someone in my neighborhood in Winston-Salem is having too many yard sales. Is there a limit to how many yard sales you can have and if there are too many, how can it be reported? C.W.

Answer: Yes, there is a limit to the number of yard or garage sales Winston-Salem residents can have during a year.

Winston-Salem City Ordinance Sec. 38-27 spells out the garage or yard sale limits.

Residents are limited to two yard or garage sales per year. Having more than two garage or yard sales in a year is illegal and is a class 3 misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not more than $500.

Each sale cannot last more than seven days. The sales cannot be for reselling items that were bought for the sale and must be “residential household items.”

If you have suspicions that someone is having too many yard sales, you can report it to CityLink by calling 336-727-8000 or calling 311 on a smart phone. You can email them at citylink@cityofws.org or contact them through their webpage on the city’s website, cityofws.org. You can also download their smartphone app.

You can make the report anonymously.

Q: How is car window tinting checked and who does it? I’ve seen some cars and trucks lately that look like the tinting might be too much. L.E.

Answer: The amount of window tinting is governed by state law.

N.C. General Statute 20-127 states that the “total light transmission of the tinted window shall be at least thirty-five percent (35%).”

A light source that is approved by the commissioner of motor vehicles is required to be used to test the tinting.

The maximum reflectance is 20%.

Window tinting is checked during the annual car inspection.

The tinting also cannot be red, yellow, or amber.

A spokesperson for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles said, “DMV does not maintain inspection station reports detailing tinted windows. Inspection stations are only required to report pass or fail without details.”

Q: There is a streetlight on my street that needs to be replaced. Does the City of Winston-Salem replace them or does Duke Energy? R.K.

Answer: There are several ways to report a light that needs to be replaced, according to Jimmy Flythe, the central region director of government and community relations for Duke Energy Carolinas.

He recommends customers go to duke-energy.com/outages and click the “Request a light repair” link. Once you choose your location, you’ll get a map that can be searched by address. Click on the light in question to request service.

“Customers can also call us at 800-777-9898 to report the problem,” said Flythe.

NCDMV Saturday hours

For people who need to get their driver’s license renewed but are having a hard time during the week finding a time to go to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, here are the area offices that are open on Saturdays. They are open from 8 a.m. to noon.

Winston-Salem South, 2001 Silas Creek Parkway, 336-761-2258

Greensboro West, 2391 Coliseum Blvd., Suite 12, 336-334-5438

Greensboro East, 2527 E. Market St., 336-334-5745

NCDMV reported Friday that these offices have had no wait times on Saturdays in the last month and a half.