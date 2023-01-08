Ask SAM: My neighbors are parking on the sidewalk, is that legal?

Q: Some of neighbors are parking their cars on the sidewalk. But that makes it difficult for me to walk my dog. Is this legal? If not, how can I get them to stop?

D.W.

Answer: No, it is not legal. A city ordinance prohibits parking on a sidewalk.

Winston-Salem City Ordinance, 42-153, lays out places where parking is prohibited.

“It shall be prohibited for any person to stop, stand or park a vehicle, except when necessary to avoid conflict with other traffic or in compliance with law or the directions of a police officer or traffic-control device, in any of the following places:

(1) On a sidewalk.

(2) At a public or private driveway or alley in such a manner as to obstruct the driveway or alley.

(3) Within an intersection.

(4) Within 15 feet of a fire hydrant.

(5) Within 25 feet of intersecting curb lines.

(6) Within 12 feet of a crosswalk.

(7) Within 25 feet upon the approach to any flashing beacon, stop sign or traffic control signal located at the side of a roadway.

(8) Within 50 feet of the nearest rail of a railroad crossing.

(9) Within 15 feet of the driveway entrance to any fire station, and on the side of a street opposite the entrance to any fire station within 75 feet of the entrance, when properly signposted.

(10) Alongside or opposite any street excavation or obstruction when stopping, standing or parking would obstruct traffic.

(11) On the roadway side of any vehicle stopped or parked at the edge or curb of a street.

(12) Upon any bridge or other elevated structure upon a street or within a tunnel or underpass.

(13) At any place where official signs prohibit stopping.

(14) Within a lane designated for moving traffic in such a way as to obstruct the movement of traffic in that particular lane.

(15) Within a public or private alley or driveway in such a manner as to obstruct the free passage of city fire and sanitation vehicles, where properly signposted. For purposes of this subsection, appropriate signs shall be posted at the discretion of the fire chief or assistant city manager/public works.

(16) Within a passenger zone permitting standing of attended vehicles when such vehicle is unattended.

You can report violations to the Winston-Salem Police Department non-emergency number, 336-773-7700.

Help with heating costsIf you or someone you know needs help paying for heat, here are some agencies that can help.

The Forsyth County Department of Social Services Crisis Intervention Program will help people pay their heating or air conditioning bills by making a payment directly to the utility provider. If you have had service disconnected or are about to be disconnected, contact the department at 336-703-3800 to see if they can help you.

Crisis Control Ministry can provide financial assistance for rent/mortgage, utilities, and heating fuel. To get assistance, you must have an interview to qualify and determine what will meet your needs. CCM has offices in Winston-Salem at 200 E. 10th St., 336-724-7453, and in Kernersville at 431 W. Bodenhamer St., 336-996-5401.

The Salvation Army’s Emergency Assistance Department can help with utility bills, rent/mortgage payments, and other expenses. It is located at 1255 N. Trade St., Winston-Salem, 336-777-8721.