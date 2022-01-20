Ask SAM: My neighbors' dog barks for hours. Does that violate any noise ordinances?

Q: My neighbors let their dog out early in the morning and it will bark for a couple of hours to get back inside. What is the ordinance about this problem?

S.N.

Answer: “A barking dog is classified as a noise ordinance violation and you should call your local law enforcement agency,” according to the Forsyth County Animal Services Division, which is part of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

To report excessive barking in Winston-Salem, call the police nonemergency line at 336-773-7700; in Kernersville, call 336-996-3177; in other parts of Forsyth County, call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112.

Once law enforcement has spoken to the neighbor, if the noise continues, the person disturbed by barking can take out a criminal summons at the magistrate’s office at the county jail. The neighbor would be charged with violating the ordinance.

For the owners of dogs that like to bark, here are some tips from the Humane Society that may help:

*Don’t yell at your dog to be quiet. It just sounds like you’re barking along with him.