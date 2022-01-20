Ask SAM: My neighbors' dog barks for hours. Does that violate any noise ordinances?

Q: My neighbors let their dog out early in the morning and it will bark for a couple of hours to get back inside. What is the ordinance about this problem?
S.N.
Answer: “A barking dog is classified as a noise ordinance violation and you should call your local law enforcement agency,” according to the Forsyth County Animal Services Division, which is part of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.
To report excessive barking in Winston-Salem, call the police nonemergency line at 336-773-7700; in Kernersville, call 336-996-3177; in other parts of Forsyth County, call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112.
Once law enforcement has spoken to the neighbor, if the noise continues, the person disturbed by barking can take out a criminal summons at the magistrate’s office at the county jail. The neighbor would be charged with violating the ordinance.
For the owners of dogs that like to bark, here are some tips from the Humane Society that may help:
*Don’t yell at your dog to be quiet. It just sounds like you’re barking along with him.
*Be consistent: Everyone in your family must apply the training methods every time your dog barks inappropriately. You can’t let your dog get away with inappropriate barking some times and not others.
*Remove the motivation: If your dog barks at people or animals passing by the living room window, for instance, close the curtains or put the dog in another room; if he barks at passersby when he’s in the yard, take him in the house. Don’t leave your dog outside unsupervised all day and night if they are prone to barking.
*Teach your dog that he will not get attention when he barks. Your attention only rewards him for being noisy.
*Teach your dog the “quiet” command. The first step of this technique is to teach your dog to bark on command. Once your dog can reliably bark on command, teach him the “quiet” command.
Go to www.humanesociety.org/resources/how-get-your-dog-stop-barking for more tips.
Q: The Almanac on the weather page gives normal high/low temperature (for year to date?) and normal year to date precipitation. How is this information calculated and how current is it?
B.S.
Answer: The Winston-Salem Journal get its weather page information from AccuWeather. AccuWeather gets the information in the Almanac from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, said Tom Scott, a senior analyst for AccuWeather.
“We get these normals from NOAA and they’re based on the 30-year time period of 1991-2020,” Scott said.
To see the information for yourself, go to www.weather.gov/wrh/Climate?wfo=rah and click on Greensboro.
“Then choose the 2nd item to the right “Daily almanac” then use the calendar to the right of that to choose Jan. 19th,” Scott said. “A partial screenshot of the result of that process shows normal high/low as 49/30 and normal (year-to-date precipitation) as 2.13 inches, which match the weather page.”
Shredding events
SAM has received several inquiries recently about upcoming shredding events. As of now, we have not heard of any. They usually start coming in when people are getting their taxes ready.
When we hear of any, we will pass them along to you.
