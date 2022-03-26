 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Ask SAM: National Vietnam Veterans Day

  • 0

Tuesday is National Vietnam Veterans Day. It is a day for honoring the service and sacrifice that members of the military made during the Vietnam Era.

When they came home, there weren't parades and celebrations. Some returning vets said they were vilified and insulted by their fellow Americans. 

Slowly, that began to turn around and groups decided that the Vietnam veterans deserved a proper "Welcome Home."

March 29 was chosen as the date to observe Welcome Home Day because that is the date the last troops left Vietnam and the date that the last prisoners of war returned to the United States in 1973.

There will be commemorations throughout the country including an online event sponsored by the Vietnam Veterans of America at 1 p.m. Tuesday on www.facebook.com/vietnamveteransmemorialfund

According to the Paralyzed Veterans of America, President Barack Obama issued a 50th anniversary presidential proclamation in commemoration of the Vietnam War in 2012.

People are also reading…

President Donald Trump set the date of the holiday as March 29 in 2017. It became the National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

Facts from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs:

The dates for the war are Aug. 4, 1964, to January 27, 1973.

August 1964 was when the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution was passed. The resolution gave the president “the power to take ‘all necessary measures’ to prevent further (Communist) aggression."

American advisers had been in Vietnam beginning in 1957 when the Vietcong began fighting the government of South Vietnam.

In November 1963 the South Vietnamese government was overthrown and President Ngo Dinh Diem was assassinated. A new government was formed.

The United States began sending troops to Vietnam in August 1964.

Total who served in all Armed Forces: 8,744,000

Deployed to Southeast Asia: 3,403,000

Battle deaths: 47,424

Other deaths (In Theatre): 10,785

Wounded: 153,303

Medals of Honor: 238, including one for Spec. Lawrence Joel, the only native of Winston-Salem to be awarded the Medal of Honor.

The following is from Vietnamwar50th.com, the website of the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War: “We make no distinction between veterans who served in-country, in-theater, or who were stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War period. All were called to serve and none could self-determine where they would serve.”

It’s almost 50 years later, but Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans!

Here is a list of agencies and groups that provide services for veterans:

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (www.va.gov): This government agency provides and administers health care, and benefits for all U.S. military veterans. It also maintains national military cemeteries.

Vietnam Veterans of America (www.vva.org): This organization provides members assistance with filing claims with the VA, financial advice, job placement and legislative advocacy.

Paralyzed Veterans of America (www.pva): This organization helps veterans who have spinal cord injuries or diseases. 

American Legion (www.legion.org): This organization provides member veterans with such services as claims assistance, education services, health care, and calculating veterans benefits.

Veterans of Foreign Wars (www.vfw.org): This organization provides member veterans with services including insurance, financial, and prescription.

If SAM hears of other groups we'll pass it along.

20161112w_nws_parade

Members of the Triad Vietnam Veterans Association march down Fourth Street.
+1 
Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pfafftown man sentenced to at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6.

Pfafftown man sentenced to at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6.

A Pfafftown man will spend at least 250 years in prison for sexually abusing and raping a girl for five years, starting when she was 6. Dale Bernard Hairston was found guilty Monday after a week-long trial of 31 counts of child sexual abuse. Judge Eric Morgan gave Hairston 10 consecutive sentences of 25 years to 35 years in prison. That adds up to a minimum total sentence of 250 years in prison for the 62-year-old man. 

Man accused of sex crimes involving dogs, Forsyth investigators say

Man accused of sex crimes involving dogs, Forsyth investigators say

Timothy Lewis Blackmon was arrested Thursday on charges that he performed sexual acts on dogs. The arrest came after the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office received a tip that a Forsyth County resident was using a phone messaging application to film himself perform sexual acts on dogs. The sheriff's office executed a search warrant and seized two dogs, who are now in safe and in the custody of the Forsyth Humane Society. Blackmon is facing two counts of felony crime against nature. 

Former detention officer for Forsyth County Jail pleads guilty to drug charges

Former detention officer for Forsyth County Jail pleads guilty to drug charges

A former detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail has pleaded guilty to having drugs and drug paraphernalia at her job. As part of a plea arrangement for first-time drug offenders, she was placed on unsupervised probation for about six months. If she doesn't get into any more trouble and complies with the terms of her probation, the criminal charges will be dismissed. A Forsyth County prosecutor has already dismissed other drug charges against her as part of the plea deal. She worked as a detention officer at the Forsyth County Jail from June 8, 2020 until Jan. 26, 2021, when she got fired. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden meets US troops stationed near Ukraine border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert