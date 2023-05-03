SAM hears from people who are having trouble renewing their North Carolina driver’s license or state issued ID card. Officials with the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles have taken steps to, hopefully, make it easier to renew licenses and IDs.

Effective May 1, here are the improvements that NCDMV has made to make it easier to renew licenses.

Appointments only are available in the morning through 11 a.m. Appointments can be made by going to skiptheline.ncdot.gov.

NCDMV officials said that approximately 25 percent of the people who made appointments didn’t keep their appointment. Limiting appointments will make time slots available for walk-in customers.

Office hours

Office hours have been extended at many NCDMV offices across the state. In the Triad, the following offices are open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday:

Winston-Salem South office, 2001 Silas Creek Parkway, 336-761-2258;

Winston-Salem North office, 3637 N. Patterson Ave., 336-761-2259;

Kernersville office, 810-A N. Main St., 336-993-5651;

Greensboro West office, 2391 Coliseum Blvd., suite 12, 336-334-5438;

Greensboro East office, 2527 E. Market St., 336-334-5745;

High Point office, 650 Francis St., 336-884-1003;

Lexington office, 2314 S. Main St., 336-248-5179;

Wentworth office, 111 Wilson-Way Road, 336-634-5608.

Summer hours

Summer is peak time for NCDMV. Beginning June 3, there will be 16 NCDMV offices across the state that will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. In the Triad, those offices are Winston-Salem South, Greensboro West, and Greensboro East.

Housebound people

SAM also hears from people who have a family member who can’t get out of the house.

For people who are homebound and want to get a state-issued ID card, NCDMV has a way to help you. Here are the requirements for getting a home visit:

You must complete the Homebound Service Request form. Contact NCDMV either online, by calling Central Issuance at 919-861-3030, or by mail at Central Issuance Unit, 3176 Mail Service Center, Raleigh, NC 27967-3176.

You must submit a note from a doctor that certifies that the person is homebound. It must also provide the name of the person, proof of their age, a valid Social Security number, proof of citizenship and residency.

Links to homebound assistance are available at https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/license-id/identification/Pages/default.aspx

NCDMV officials also have these suggestions for improving your DMV experience:

Don’t wait until the license or ID card is about to expire to renew it. A reminder card is sent to the address on the license or ID card about six months in advance of the expiration. At that point you can renew it.

If possible, renew it online. Unless the last time you renewed your license you renewed it online, you should be able to renew online.

Make sure you have all the paperwork required for your renewal, including a hard copy of proof of your vehicle liability insurance.

If you are getting a driver license, REAL ID or state ID card, for the first time, you must go in person to a NCDMV office.

If you are getting a REAL ID for the first time, remember to take all the documentation that is required for it when you go to the NCDMV office. The deadline for having a REAL ID is now May 7, 2025.