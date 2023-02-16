SAM has heard from readers who want to know about upcoming shredding events.

Here is what we have so far:

Cherry Street United Methodist Church, 117 N. Cherry St., Kernersville, will have Royal Shredding, formerly Shamrock Shredding, on-site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4. Donations will be accepted to support local ministries.

Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center, a nonprofit organization, will have a shredding fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18 at The Special Children’s Center, 4505 Shattalon Drive, Winston-Salem. A donation of $5 per box/bag is suggested. Riverwood provides professional equine assisted activities for both children and adults with disabilities.

Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston Salem, will have a Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon March 25. Documents will be shredded on-site in the church parking lot. Please bring paper only. Do not include trash, metal or plastic. Donations of $5 per file box or grocery size bag are requested. Proceeds will benefit Youth and Family Ministries. Donations of non-perishable foods for Sunnyside Ministry will be collected that day, also.

The Bermuda Run Garden Club will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 15 in the Bermuda Run Town Hall parking lot, 120 Kinderton Blvd., Bermuda Run, off U.S. 158 just west of the entrance to Truist Soccer Park. Important personal documents will be safely shredded. The cost is $5 (cash only) per paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. For more information, call 336-650-5518. Proceeds will benefit Davie County community programs.

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 15. There will safe, on-site shredding provided by Archive Information Management. Monetary donations to benefit food programs serving children in Forsyth County and other missions of the United Methodist Women will be accepted. Please make checks payable to Mt. Tabor UMW-Circle 5.

Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, the Women’s Fellowship will have an After Tax Day shredding event from 9 to 11 a.m. April 22 in the parking lot. A donation of $5 per bag or box is requested. Proceeds will benefit the Women’s Fellowship projects which include local and global missions.

Bethel United Methodist Church, 2170 Bethel Methodist Church Lane, Winston-Salem, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 29. The cost is $5 per bag or box.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have a paper shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29. A donation of $5 per box would be appreciated. All proceeds will benefit local mission opportunities.

If your group is planning a shredding event and you want to be included on the list, you can email the information to asksam@wsjournal.com or mail it to Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.