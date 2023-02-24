Here's a list of upcoming shredding events:

Cherry Street United Methodist Church, 117 N. Cherry St., Kernersville, will have Royal Shredding, formerly Shamrock Shredding, on-site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4. Donations will be accepted to support local ministries.

Riverwood Therapeutic Riding Center, a nonprofit organization, will have a shredding fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 18 at The Children’s Center, 2315 Coliseum Drive, Winston-Salem. A donation of $5 per box/bag is suggested. Riverwood provides professional equine assisted activities for both children and adults with disabilities.

Fries Memorial Moravian Church, 251 N. Hawthorne Road, Winston Salem, will have a Community Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon March 25. Documents will be shredded on-site in the church parking lot. Please bring paper only. Do not include trash, metal or plastic. Donations of $5 per file box or grocery size bag are requested. Proceeds will benefit Youth and Family Ministries. Donations of non-perishable foods for Sunnyside Ministry will also be collected that day.

Kernersville Moravian Church, 504 S. Main St., Kernersville, will have a shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 1. The cost is $5 per white kitchen trash bag or boxes the size of a banker's file box. All proceeds will benefit youth projects and global missions.

The Bermuda Run Garden Club will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 15 in the Bermuda Run Town Hall parking lot, 120 Kinderton Blvd., Bermuda Run, off U.S. 158 just west of the entrance to Truist Soccer Park. Important personal documents will be safely shredded. The cost is $5 (cash only) per paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. For more information, call 336-650-5518. Proceeds will benefit Davie County community programs.

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church, 3543 Robinhood Road, Winston-Salem, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 15. There will safe, on-site shredding provided by Archive Information Management. Monetary donations to benefit food programs serving children in Forsyth County and other missions of the United Methodist Women will be accepted. Please make checks payable to Mt. Tabor UMW-Circle 5.

Fairview Moravian Church, 6550 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, the Women’s Fellowship will have an After-Tax Day Shredding Event from 9 to 11 a.m. April 22 in the parking lot. A donation of $5 per bag or box is requested. Proceeds will benefit the Women’s Fellowship projects which include local and global missions.

Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main St., Kernersville, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 22. A donation of $5 per box or bag is requested.

New Philadelphia Moravian Church, 4440 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, will have a document shred from 9 a.m. to noon April 22. The cost is $5 per box. Enter from Kilpatrick Street. You do not have to get out of your vehicle, the boxes will be unloaded. It is sponsored by the Advent Class. Proceeds will benefit outreach ministries of the Moravian Church. For more information, call (336) 972-0494 or visit www.newphilly.org.

Bethel United Methodist Church, 2170 Bethel Methodist Church Lane, Winston-Salem, will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 29. The cost is $5 per bag or box.

Mount Carmel United Methodist Church, 4265 Ebert Road, Winston-Salem, will have a paper shredding event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29. A donation of $5 per box would be appreciated. All proceeds will benefit local mission opportunities.

