Ask SAM: New Year's Eve food traditions

Q: I know about the tradition of eating black-eyed peas and collard greens on New Year’s Day, but since those are often thought of as American dishes, do other countries eat them for good luck, or is this only an American tradition?

N.Y.

Answer: Many countries have food customs for their New Year festivities, some of which are more elaborate than ours.

One Spanish tradition holds that 12 grapes are to be eaten at midnight, one for each stroke of the clock, and in Italy, cotechino con lenticchie (sausages and green lentils) is served; since the lentils plump up in water, it’s believed they symbolize growing wealth. Lentils are also good luck in Hungary, where they are served in soup.

Some Indian traditions say that the eating of a pudding, called kheer or payasam, brings about auspicious tidings to partakers. Kheer is a rice pudding generally composed of milk and sugar, and served with pistachios or almonds.

Ham hocks or pork chops are common in the Southern United States, while Germans have roast pork and sausages. Roast suckling pig is served for New Year’s in Cuba, Spain, Portugal, Hungary and Austria. Food shaped like pigs, such as cutout cookies, are also popular in some countries.

According to the Community Table website, “New Year’s Day in Ireland is also known as Day of the Buttered Bread (or Sandwich, depending on the Gaelic translation you use.)

Tradition says buttered bread placed outside the front door symbolizes an absence of hunger in the household, and presumably for the year to come.”

And in some Asian cultures, the site says, “a stir-fry of unbroken noodles is a tradition believed to bring good health and luck in the New Year. Those who can eat at least one long noodle without chewing or breaking it are said to enjoy the longest lives and best luck of all.”

A 2017 article from the Woman’s Day website adds some more traditional fruits, such as pomegranates, which represent good luck in Turkey because their color symbolizes life and fertility, their medicinal properties represent health, and their abundant round seeds represent prosperity. Various cultures believe in eating round fruits such as clementines.

“In Germany, Poland and Scandinavia, it’s believed that eating herring at the stroke of midnight will ensure a year of bounty — as herring are in abundance throughout Western Europe,” the site says. “Also, their silvery color resembles that of coins, a good omen for future fortune.”

And if you want even more fish, the site adds, “According to Doris Lum, a Chinese cuisine expert, the Chinese word for ‘fish’ sounds like the word for ‘abundance,’ one of the many reasons fish has become a go-to good luck food. Also, Rosemary Gong writes in Good Luck Life, her book on Chinese celebrations, that it’s important for the fish be served with the head and tail intact to ensure a good year, from start to finish.”

The American New Year’s Day food traditions are largely related to prosperity — black-eyed peas have a silvery look when cooking, collards are green like money, and cornbread has a golden color.