Ask SAM: New Year's Eve traditions

According to the Community Table website, "New Year's Day in Ireland is also known as Day of the Buttered Bread (or Sandwich, depending on the Gaelic translation you use.) Tradition says buttered bread placed outside the front door symbolizes an absence of hunger in the household, and presumably for the year to come."

And in some Asian cultures, the site says, "a stir-fry of unbroken noodles is a tradition believed to bring good health and luck in the New Year. Those who can eat at least one long noodle without chewing or breaking it are said to enjoy the longest lives and best luck of all."

A 2017 article from the Woman's Day website adds some more traditional fruits, such as pomegranates, which represent good luck in Turkey because their color symbolizes life and fertility, their medicinal properties represent health, and their abundant round seeds represent prosperity. Various cultures believe in eating round fruits such as clementines.

"In Germany, Poland and Scandinavia, it's believed that eating herring at the stroke of midnight will ensure a year of bounty — as herring are in abundance throughout Western Europe," the site says. "Also, their silvery color resembles that of coins, a good omen for future fortune."