Ask SAM: New Year's traditions

Answer: "The idea of using an infant to symbolize the start of a new cycle began in ancient Greece, about 600 B.C.," according to the book "Extraordinary Origins of Everyday Things" by Charles Panati. "It was customary at the festival of Dionysus, god of wine and general revelry, to parade a babe cradled in a winnowing basket. This represented the annual rebirth of that god as the spirit of fertility.

"Our modern image of a baby in a diaper with a New Year's banner across its chest originated in Germany in the 14th century. Celebrated in folk songs and illustrations of the day, the diapered tot was brought to America by German immigrants."

Q: Why is the new year celebrated in the dead of winter? Wouldn't the start of spring make more sense?

M.H.

Answer: New Year's celebrations haven't always been on Dec. 31 or Jan. 1. In the past, the new year was sometimes celebrated as a religious observance in late March, at the vernal equinox when spring begins.

The earliest recorded New Year's festival was staged about 2000 B.C. in Babylon. Babylonians celebrated the vernal equinox in late March.