Winston-Salem police issued a warning Tuesday after several people reported getting phone calls from someone identifying themselves as Chief William Penn of the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Those calls are a scam, the department says.

The caller tells the person that in order not to go to jail they have to pay a fine immediately.

“The Winston-Salem Police Department does not ask for money over the phone. Do not comply with the directions provided by the caller,” officials said.

Here are suggestions from the department’s Criminal Investigations Division if you should get a scam call.

Try to get as much information as possible from the caller, including:

Get the name that the caller is using;

Get the number that they are calling from;

File a report with law enforcement;

If you have received this scam call or have information related to it, call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-770-7700 or call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

Q: The new dinner-interrupter is the call from someone, attempting to act familiar with us, asking us to sell our home. These are not solicitations from a realty company. The calls have all hallmarks of a telemarketer’s call. Is this a new scam? M.M.

Answer: It’s probably not a scam, but it is something that you should be cautious of, said Lechelle Yates, the spokeswoman for the Better Business Bureau of Northwest North Carolina.

“These calls are likely from real estate investors. They’re often the people behind the “We buy houses” signs. They look for properties before they hit the market and either keep them as rentals or remodel them and resell them for a profit.

“Unlike working with a real estate agent, real estate investors are not working on your behalf. They will offer you what they’ve determined to be a fair market value for your home, but you must do your own research to determine the value,” Yates said.

If you decide to sell your house based on a call from a stranger, read all the information very carefully and know what you are getting into before you sign the contract.

Q: I see a lot of large pickups with license plates with “weighted” as part of the information. What does this mean? V.G.

Answer: John Brockwell, the spokesman for the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles, explained what weighted on a license plate means.

“For a vehicle to be properly registered to operate on the roads and highways, the registrant must ensure that the vehicle is licensed for the correct weight amount. The formula to figure out how much weight a vehicle should be licensed for is as indicated below:

“Empty weight of the vehicle plus the heaviest load plus the driver”

Drivers needed

The local chapter of the Disabled American Veterans needs volunteer drivers to transport Forsyth County veterans to the Kernersville and Salisbury Veterans Affairs facilities.

The DAV provides the vehicle. Volunteers must have a valid driver’s license and pass a physical provided by the VA. For more information or to volunteer, call 336-515-5000 ext. 21479 to leave your contact information.