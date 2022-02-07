Ask SAM: Ola Mae Forte died as she lived

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Forte started her first school in 1932 in Oklahoma City, but returned to her native North Carolina during the Great Depression.

She came to Winston-Salem with two goals: to beautify the people and to help black women become independent. She opened LaMae Beauty College in 1937 at Patterson Avenue and Sixth Street in what was a thriving black business district. It had doctors' offices, groceries, drugstores and other shops.

The school was in a tall brick building, with an assembly room on the first floor, a dormitory on the second and classrooms on the third.

The motto: "LaMae is our name, to beautify is our aim."

Its function: "To train colored women and men for a gainful occupation, where they can be of more benefit to themselves and their race."

About 40 students matriculated each year, from as far away as Long Island, N.Y. Some boarded, though many lived in Winston-Salem and just came for the day. They took classes ranging from anatomy and hygiene to shop management and marketing.

For recreation, the women played on a basketball team. They also held fashion and hair shows, culminating in a parade of hair styles by the graduates at commencement.