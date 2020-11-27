Ask SAM: Origins of Black Friday

And in the 1950s and '60s, Philadelphia police used Black Friday "to describe the chaos that ensued on the day after Thanksgiving, when hordes of suburban shoppers and tourists flooded into the city in advance of the big Army-Navy football game held on that Saturday every year, " according to History.com. "Not only would Philly cops not be able to take the day off, but they would have to work extra-long shifts dealing with the additional crowds and traffic."

A 1975 New York Times article referred to Philadelphia's "Black Friday" as regional slang, saying it was used by police and bus drivers. Merchants tried to change the phrase to "Big Friday" to remove negative connotations, but it remained a regional concept for many years.

"Sometime in the late 1980s, however, retailers found a way to reinvent Black Friday and turn it into something that reflected positively, rather than negatively, on them and their customers."

The result was the apocryphal notion that stores that had been operating at a loss ("in the red") would earn their first profits and go "in the black" on the Friday after Thanksgiving because of heavy shopping, and that it was the biggest shopping day of the year.

"In fact, stores traditionally see bigger sales on the Saturday before Christmas," History.com notes.