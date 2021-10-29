Ask SAM: Origins of Halloween traditions

Because we're not sure which day people are going to pick to trick or treat, we're running this today.

Happy Halloween, stay safe in your activities and keep your pet safe as well. There is more on that at the bottom of the column.

Q: Where did the tradition of wearing masks on Halloween start?

— E.K.

Answer: According to an article in the Library of Congress's American Folklife Center, this, like many customs associated with Halloween, comes from ancient Celtic traditions.

According to folklore expert Jack Santino in his 1982 article "Halloween: The Fantasy and Folklore of All Hallows," the wearing of costumes "and roaming from door to door demanding treats can be traced to the Celtic period and the first few centuries of the Christian era, when it was thought that the souls of the dead were out and around, along with fairies, witches and demons.