Ask SAM: Origins of Halloween traditions

Happy Halloween, stay safe in your activities today and remember to set your clock back one hour before you go to bed. More at the bottom of the column.

Q: Where did the tradition of wearing masks on Halloween start?

E.K.

Answer: According to an article in the Library of Congress's American Folklife Center, this, like many customs associated with Halloween, comes from ancient Celtic traditions.

According to folklore expert Jack Santino in his 1982 article "Halloween: The Fantasy and Folklore of All Hallows," the wearing of costumes "and roaming from door to door demanding treats can be traced to the Celtic period and the first few centuries of the Christian era, when it was thought that the souls of the dead were out and around, along with fairies, witches, and demons.

"Offerings of food and drink were left out to placate them. As the centuries wore on, people began dressing like these dreadful creatures, performing antics in exchange for food and drink. This practice is called mumming, from which the practice of trick-or-treating evolved. To this day, witches, ghosts, and skeleton figures of the dead are among the favorite disguises."