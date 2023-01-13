Ask SAM: Our Clemmons HOA requires us to park in the driveway. Is that enforceable?

Q: My homeowners association in Clemmons, West Meadows Townhomes, bars residents from parking on the street. Residents are to use their driveway or garage (if applicable). The streets are maintained by the town. Are there any local or state ordinances that prohibit an HOA from enforcing this covenant? If this rule is not enforced, sanitation trucks have to take extra care backing into dead end streets and there will be more opportunities for accidents.

S.S.

Answer: Doug Moore, the planning and community development director for the Village of Clemmons, said that the roads in West Meadows are narrow and not designed for long term parking.

The roads in the development are "publicly dedicated road, not owned by the West Meadows Townhome Homeowners Association. Currently, the Village does not have an ordinance restricting parking in this area; however, the roadway is only 20 feet wide.

“When this development was constructed, the intent was that on-street parking would be limited to short-term, temporary use. Due to the road width, any longer-term parking dramatically limits the ability for emergency services, Village Public Works, and deliveries to access the neighborhood.

“Although not supported by city regulations or authority, the intent of the West Meadows Townhome Homeowners Association is valid and is in the best interest of the neighborhood.”

Q: I had COVID-19 in December, but reported it only to my doctor, via phone call. Is my status reported to the Forsyth County Health Department or any other entity? If so, how soon? If not, should I report it myself?

D.R.

Answer: It depends on how your case was confirmed, said Todd Luck, a spokesman for Forsyth County.

If you did a home test, then, no, it wasn't reported.

“Only lab confirmed tests are reported to the Public Health Department," he said. "The reader would need to have a lab confirmed test at a testing site or medical provider for their case to be reported.”

Mark your calendars

Another group has let us know of their upcoming shredding event:

*The Bermuda Run Garden Club will have a shredding event from 9 a.m. to noon April 15, rain or shine, in the Bermuda Run Town Hall parking lot, 120 Kinderton Blvd., Bermuda Run, off U.S. 158 just west of the entrance to Truist Soccer Park. Important personal documents will be safely shredded. The cost is $5 (cash only) per paper grocery bag or equivalent size box. For more information, call 336-650-5518. Proceeds will benefit Davie County community programs.

Earlier this week, SAM wrote about this shredding event:

*Cherry Street United Methodist Church, 117 N. Cherry St., Kernersville, will have Royal Shredding, formerly Shamrock Shredding, onsite from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4. Donations accepted to support local ministries.

If your group is planning a shredding event and you want to be included on the list, you can email the information to asksam@wsjournal.com or mail it to Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., #100, Winston-Salem, NC 27101.

Hawthorne Road detour

The southbound lanes of Hawthorne Road will be detoured to the left and to the right onto Academy Street on Monday and Tuesday to remove trees for the City of Winston-Salem.