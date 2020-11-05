Ask SAM: Our solar panels have been nothing but trouble

Q: I am at my wits end. We were introduced to the use of solar panels through a Duke Energy email with a company recommendation to install the panels. We were fully informed about the advantages, and the no-cost installation. According to the salesperson from a contractor, our home with 28 panels would generate enough power to cover our home and send many kilowatt hours to the grid for Duke Energy to purchase for redistribution.
After the installation, it took three months to get Duke Energy to connect the power. Then we started to look for savings on our electric bill. There were none. Then came the real shocker, a loan agreement for $38,000. The contractor assured us that this was nothing to be concerned about since “rebates” and KWH purchased by Duke Energy would take care of this loan.
Still no indication of KWH being generated, we contacted the contractor to have the system checked. They indicated that the system was “not functioning” and someone would be in contact with us the next week. It has now been six months, and many calls and emails with no response except an occasional, someone will be in contact with you.
Have you any knowledge of other situations like this and, if so, can you tell me who to contact next?
Support Local Journalism
J.C.
Answer: Jimmy Flythe, the director of the west region, Government and Community Relations Duke Energy Carolinas, explained the solar panel rebate program, “Rooftop solar participation has more than doubled over the past three years. We advise all customers to do their homework when installing a solar system. In some cases, the project may not be a cost-effective option to lowering overall energy costs.
The company's five-year, $62 million solar rebate program has been popular with customers. Roughly 65% of all customers who request a rebate for a solar system get one. If the rebate is a deciding factor in the solar project, we advise customers to get a confirmation from Duke Energy about the rebate before beginning the project.
Duke Energy collaborates with independent organizations and companies that interact with certain Duke Energy programs. These independent entities are not controlled or directed by Duke Energy.”
Friedland Moravian Church fundraiser
Friedland Moravian Church, 2750 Friedland Church Road, Winston-Salem, will have Taste of the Fair from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday. It will be drive-thru only, remain in your car. Items include, family pack chicken pie $25 (includes whole chicken pie, quart of pinto beans, quart of slaw, four pieces of corn bread); whole chicken pie $12; chicken pie plate $8 (includes slice of chicken pie, pinto beans, slaw and corn bread); slice of chicken pie $4; pinto bean plate $4 (includes slaw and corn bread); pinto bean bowl $3 (includes corn bread); country ham sandwich $3. Cash or check only, no cards accepted. Proceeds will benefit the general fund. For more information or to pre-order, call 336-788-2652.
336-727-7308
Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.