Ask SAM: Our solar panels have been nothing but trouble

Q: I am at my wits end. We were introduced to the use of solar panels through a Duke Energy email with a company recommendation to install the panels. We were fully informed about the advantages, and the no-cost installation. According to the salesperson from a contractor, our home with 28 panels would generate enough power to cover our home and send many kilowatt hours to the grid for Duke Energy to purchase for redistribution.

After the installation, it took three months to get Duke Energy to connect the power. Then we started to look for savings on our electric bill. There were none. Then came the real shocker, a loan agreement for $38,000. The contractor assured us that this was nothing to be concerned about since “rebates” and KWH purchased by Duke Energy would take care of this loan.

Still no indication of KWH being generated, we contacted the contractor to have the system checked. They indicated that the system was “not functioning” and someone would be in contact with us the next week. It has now been six months, and many calls and emails with no response except an occasional, someone will be in contact with you.

Have you any knowledge of other situations like this and, if so, can you tell me who to contact next?

J.C.