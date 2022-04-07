Ask SAM: Pay attention to where you're going

Q: Have you noticed what we have seen when we have been going down streets and roads in Forsyth County? Most pedestrians, especially if they are walking dogs, are ignoring the regulation about walking on the left, facing oncoming traffic when no sidewalks are available.

P.W.

Answer: Here are some tips from the National Highway Safety Administration about staying safe while walking:

1. Be predictable. Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.

2. Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available.

3. If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.

4. Keep alert at all times; don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes (and ears) off the road.

5. Whenever possible, cross streets at crosswalks or intersections, where drivers expect pedestrians. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.

6. If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross.

7. Never assume a driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers as they approach to make sure you are seen.

8. Be visible at all times. Wear bright clothing during the day, and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

9. Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways, or backing up in parking lots.

10. Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your judgment.

Pay special attention to number eight. SAM has recently seen people in dark clothing running in and across streets at dusk and at night. That’s dangerous on a lot of levels.

Q: On rainy days, it seems a lot of people don’t know they should have their headlights on when there’s bad weather. What is the punishment if you get caught?

M.B.

Answer: N.C. General Statute 20-129 requires that drivers use their headlights from sunset to sunrise when there is not sufficient light to discern a person or vehicle on the roadway at a distance of 400 feet, and when windshield wipers are on in times of fog, rain, sleet, snow or when inclement weather or environmental factors severely reduce the driver’s ability to clearly discern a person or vehicle on the roadway at a distance of 500 feet ahead.

There are times when the law does not require lights, such as when wipers are on intermittently.

Even though some newer vehicles have running lights, they are not considered “headlamps” under North Carolina law, according to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles.

If you get a ticket for not having your headlights on when there’s bad weather, here’s what happens: You have committed an infraction and a $5 fine will be levied.

You will not have to pay court costs. No points will be assessed to your drivers license, and insurance. You will not be assessed a premium surcharge.

Thank you

Special thanks to Sherwood Dollar Tree Manager, Richard, customers Pat, a nurse, and a gentleman who assisted me when I had an apparent attack of vertigo while in the store Monday. Their concerns and kindnesses won’t be forgotten. Each helped me feel better. I will pass this on if needed.

J.G.P.

