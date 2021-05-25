Ask SAM: Pedestrians don't seem to be paying attention to the rules

Q: Have you noticed what we have seen when we have been going down streets and roads in Forsyth County? Most pedestrians, especially if they are walking dogs, are ignoring the regulation about walking on the left, facing oncoming traffic when no sidewalks are available.

P.W.

Answer: Here are some tips from the National Highway Safety Administration about staying safe while walking:

1. Be predictable. Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.

2. Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available.

3. If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.

4. Keep alert at all times; don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes (and ears) off the road.

5. Whenever possible, cross streets at crosswalks or intersections, where drivers expect pedestrians. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.

6. If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross.