Ask SAM: Pedestrians don't seem to be paying attention to the rules

Q: Have you noticed what we have seen when we have been going down streets and roads in Forsyth County? Most pedestrians, especially if they are walking dogs, are ignoring the regulation about walking on the left, facing oncoming traffic when no sidewalks are available.
Answer: Here are some tips from the National Highway Safety Administration about staying safe while walking:
1. Be predictable. Follow the rules of the road and obey signs and signals.
2. Walk on sidewalks whenever they are available.
3. If there is no sidewalk, walk facing traffic and as far from traffic as possible.
4. Keep alert at all times; don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes (and ears) off the road.
5. Whenever possible, cross streets at crosswalks or intersections, where drivers expect pedestrians. Look for cars in all directions, including those turning left or right.
6. If a crosswalk or intersection is not available, locate a well-lit area where you have the best view of traffic. Wait for a gap in traffic that allows enough time to cross safely; continue watching for traffic as you cross.
7. Never assume a driver sees you. Make eye contact with drivers as they approach to make sure you are seen.
8. Be visible at all times. Wear bright clothing during the day, and wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.
9. Watch for cars entering or exiting driveways, or backing up in parking lots.
10. Avoid alcohol and drugs when walking; they impair your abilities and your judgment.
Pay special attention to number eight. SAM has recently seen people in dark clothing running in and across streets at dusk and at night. That’s dangerous on a lot of levels.
Q: WXII and WXLV both had the same report on the face-mask announcement on their 11 p.m. news May 13 by Isabel Rosales. Are they doubling up?
Answer: Michelle Butt, the president and general manager of WXII explained how both stations ran the same report on the same night.
“Isabel Rosales is a national correspondent for CNN.
“CNN, besides being a cable channel, is a video news service and provides content to TV stations around the country.
“In fact, in this market I know WXLV, WGHP and WXII are all customers of the video news service.”
Community farmer's market and job fair
The Forsyth Tech Cares Department and Career Services will hold a free community farmer’s market and job fair to give away fresh produce to the community. There will also be information on employment opportunities.
It will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Strickland Center, South Entrance Patio, 1615 Miller St., Winston-Salem.
H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem (Help Our People Eat) is partnering with Forsyth Tech by providing the produce.
FedEx is partnering with the Career Services office to sponsor the job fair, which will have more than 30 employers who are ready to hire. Employers include Ashley Furniture, Bob King Automotive, Corning, Novant Health, and Pepsi Bottling Ventures.
