Q: Can anything be done about drivers ignoring the No Left Turn sign into the north end of Reynolda Village? Southbound drivers turn there rather than driving to the light and making a safe controlled left turn. As a result, drivers behind them are forced to slam on the brakes creating a traffic hazard that can sometimes extend back to Wake Forest Road. Perhaps that entrance can be closed since drivers coming from the south can use the entrance at the light? Since most of the instances occur in the morning, there may be employees at the various shops there. Maybe Reynolda Village officials could issue a statement to their employees reminding them not to use that driveway to enter? That corridor gets very busy during morning rush hour. — H.H.

Answer: People ignoring traffic signs are a problem all over. People speed, turn left on red, and run red lights well after the light turns red.

Jenny Bush, the assistant director of Wake Forest Properties for Wake Forest University, explained why closing that entrance is not feasible and steps they will take to try to prevent the problems at that entrance.

“Due to the large number of visitors who frequent Reynolda Village daily, we cannot close the north ingress/egress.

“We will, however, remind individuals working in Reynolda Village that they can neither make a left turn into nor a left turn out of Reynolda Village at the north end.

“We will also contact local law enforcement to make them aware of the concerns,” Bush said.

Q: Where are sticks and small limbs less than 6 feet supposed to be placed for city pick-up? Are they supposed to be placed in the road or on grass between sidewalk and road? — B.P.

Answer: Section 26-9 of the City of Winston-Salem City Ordinance covers the requirements for the city to pick up brush.

It says that tree trunks, branches, limbs or other shrubbery must be less than 6 inches in diameter and no longer than 6 feet. Any branches or limbs that stick out should be trimmed.

Subsection C covers the city’s collection of the brush.

“Brush and shrubbery trimmings will be collected by the city when the work has been performed by the property owner or occupant or yard man. (For purposes of this section, a yard man means a person who works for hire in the upkeep of residential yards.) The city will collect brush free of charge when the quantity is one truck load (10 cubic yards) or less and when the material is placed near the curb.

Thank you

To the wonderful friends and neighbors who showed their loving care at the time of my accident at the intersection of Merrimont Drive and Polo Road, Aug. 6. I can only say thank you. To the gentleman who took my dog to his home a special thanks. She needed you because she did not have me.

Prayers to all and thanks again. — V.O.C.