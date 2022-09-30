Ask SAM: Post-storm safety tips

Here are some tips on what to do if your power goes out.

Duke Energy recommends:

• Do not touch downed lines. Report any downed lines or other safety hazards around Duke equipment to 800-POWERON (800-769-3766). If your power is out, report it to 800-POWERON (800-769-3766).

Turn off any unnecessary lights or things that start automatically when the power is restored so circuits are not overloaded.

Treat any lines or things tangled with lines as live and dangerous. Do not touch. Keep children and pets away from downed lines.

"If a power line falls across a car that you're in, stay in the car. If you MUST get out of the car due to a fire or other immediate life-threatening situation, do your best to jump clear of the car and land on both feet. Be sure that no part of your body is touching the car when your feet touch the ground," according to Duke Energy.

Make sure there is no damage around your home that would prevent your power from coming back on. If you find damage, have a licensed electrician make repairs.

Do not connect a generator to the breaker box in the house. It could cause a back feed into the power system.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends:

• Stay out of flood waters. There is no way to know what may be in the water, so it’s best to stay away from it.

• If you know how to cut off the power and/or gas to your house, cut it off.

Here are some food safety recommendations from the CDC:

• Throw away any food that has come into contact with flood water.

• If you’ve lost power, keep the refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible. Food in a refrigerator will stay safe for up to four hours. A full freezer will keep food frozen for 48 hours, 24 hours if it’s half-full. If you keep the doors closed.

• If your power has been off for more than four hours, throw away all perishable food. That includes meat, milk, leftovers, fish, and eggs. If in doubt, throw it out.

• If frozen food has thawed, throw it out. It still has ice crystals and feels cold, it can be refrozen. If a food item smells bad, or has a strange texture or color, throw it out.

• If a food preparation area has been in contact with flood waters, sanitize it before using it.

• Do not use water you think may be contaminated for drinking, food preparation, brushing teeth, making ice, or washing hands. Use bottled water until water is confirmed safe.

For more information on food safety during a power outage, go to foodsafety.gov.

Here are some other recommendations from the CDC:

If the power has been off for more than one day, throw out any medications that have to be refrigerated. If a life depends on it, use the medication only until the medicine has been replaced.

Use flashlights, not candles in the dark.

Do not use a power generator, or cooking grill, inside of a house.

A power generator should be at least 20 feet away from the house.

If a road is flooded, turn around. Never try to drive through floodwaters.