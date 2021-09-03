Ask SAM: Problems with traffic signals

“Often times during resurfacing work or projects that require milling of the road surface near a signalized intersection the vehicle detection loops will get damaged or torn out. These detection loops are cut and sealed into the top few inches of the road surface.

“They are used to detect when a vehicle is present at a specific approach of an intersection. When a vehicle pulls over a detection loop it will send a signal to the controller within the signal equipment cabinet near the intersection. This action will place a 'call' (as we refer to it) within the controller for that approach.

“The controller recognizes that a vehicle is present at that approach and will then look to cycle the signal at its earliest opportunity to give a green indication to that specific approach or phase of the intersection. Often times if a loop is defective or damaged the controller will not see the presence of the vehicle and operate more on a fixed time instead of being able to adjust according to vehicle presence or demand. This is where a driver may see the extended times or cycles.

“For this specific location, we are aware of the loop damage due to the milling efforts. We do have it on our schedule to be replaced and hope to have it addressed as soon as we can.”

