Ask SAM: Problems with traffic signals

Q: Going south on Cherry Street to the stop light at University Parkway, the stop light will hold you for a very long time and then only let a couple of cars go through before changing back to red. Many cars run the light thinking it is broken. Could the city check this out?
— D.W.
Answer: Alex Stone, a traffic control technician with the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, said that, “The issue you are describing at Cherry and University sounds like it could possibly be a vehicle detection issue. We can have one of our signal technicians take a look at the equipment in the field to make sure it’s operating properly.”
Q: It seems that since the repaving of Hawthorne Road in Ardmore, the light near the Wake Forest Baptist Health parking deck has maybe broken or the sensors have changed? While heading downtown from Ardmore, I have almost never waited at the light unless there is someone coming out of the parking deck. Since the repaving I have waited every single time I’ve gone through that light. What’s up?
— J.B.
Answer: “This appears to be directly related to a vehicle detection loop issues,” said Jason Toney, a supervisor with the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation.
“Often times during resurfacing work or projects that require milling of the road surface near a signalized intersection the vehicle detection loops will get damaged or torn out. These detection loops are cut and sealed into the top few inches of the road surface.
“They are used to detect when a vehicle is present at a specific approach of an intersection. When a vehicle pulls over a detection loop it will send a signal to the controller within the signal equipment cabinet near the intersection. This action will place a 'call' (as we refer to it) within the controller for that approach.
“The controller recognizes that a vehicle is present at that approach and will then look to cycle the signal at its earliest opportunity to give a green indication to that specific approach or phase of the intersection. Often times if a loop is defective or damaged the controller will not see the presence of the vehicle and operate more on a fixed time instead of being able to adjust according to vehicle presence or demand. This is where a driver may see the extended times or cycles.
“For this specific location, we are aware of the loop damage due to the milling efforts. We do have it on our schedule to be replaced and hope to have it addressed as soon as we can.”
Recycling update
C.C. sent in information about recycling wide- mouth plastics.
While Winston-Salem does not recycle plastics with openings larger than the base, Greensboro does. North Carolina residents can bring recycling to the waste transfer station at 6310 Burnt Poplar Road, Greensboro. The cost is for $10 a car. It’s free for Guilford County residents.
The station’s hours are 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Center officials recommend arriving at least 30 minutes before closing time to allow enough time to unload materials.
For more information, go to www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/field-operations/transfer-station
