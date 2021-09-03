 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ask SAM: Problems with traffic signals
0 Comments

Ask SAM: Problems with traffic signals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Q: Going south on Cherry Street to the stop light at University Parkway, the stop light will hold you for a very long time and then only let a couple of cars go through before changing back to red. Many cars run the light thinking it is broken. Could the city check this out?

— D.W.

Answer: Alex Stone, a traffic control technician with the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation, said that, “The issue you are describing at Cherry and University sounds like it could possibly be a vehicle detection issue. We can have one of our signal technicians take a look at the equipment in the field to make sure it’s operating properly.”

TRAFFIC SIGNALS

Journal photo by David Rolfe — 02/08/01— The setting moon appeared to become entangled among the traffic lights and power lines across the Five-Points intersection at Stratford, First and Miller Streets Thursday morning. Drivers commuting to work around 7:30 this week might spot the moon in the west as the sun rises in the east

Q: It seems that since the repaving of Hawthorne Road in Ardmore, the light near the Wake Forest Baptist Health parking deck has maybe broken or the sensors have changed? While heading downtown from Ardmore, I have almost never waited at the light unless there is someone coming out of the parking deck. Since the repaving I have waited every single time I’ve gone through that light. What’s up?

— J.B.

Answer: “This appears to be directly related to a vehicle detection loop issues,” said Jason Toney, a supervisor with the City of Winston-Salem Department of Transportation.

“Often times during resurfacing work or projects that require milling of the road surface near a signalized intersection the vehicle detection loops will get damaged or torn out. These detection loops are cut and sealed into the top few inches of the road surface.

“They are used to detect when a vehicle is present at a specific approach of an intersection. When a vehicle pulls over a detection loop it will send a signal to the controller within the signal equipment cabinet near the intersection. This action will place a 'call' (as we refer to it) within the controller for that approach.

“The controller recognizes that a vehicle is present at that approach and will then look to cycle the signal at its earliest opportunity to give a green indication to that specific approach or phase of the intersection. Often times if a loop is defective or damaged the controller will not see the presence of the vehicle and operate more on a fixed time instead of being able to adjust according to vehicle presence or demand. This is where a driver may see the extended times or cycles.

“For this specific location, we are aware of the loop damage due to the milling efforts. We do have it on our schedule to be replaced and hope to have it addressed as soon as we can.”

Recycling update

C.C. sent in information about recycling wide- mouth plastics.

While Winston-Salem does not recycle plastics with openings larger than the base, Greensboro does. North Carolina residents can bring recycling to the waste transfer station at 6310 Burnt Poplar Road, Greensboro. The cost is for $10 a car. It’s free for Guilford County residents.

The station’s hours are 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Center officials recommend arriving at least 30 minutes before closing time to allow enough time to unload materials.

For more information, go to www.greensboro-nc.gov/departments/field-operations/transfer-station

+1 
Melissa Hall

Melissa Hall, Straight Answer Ma’am

Email: AskSAM@wsjournal.com

Online: journalnow.com/asksam

Write: Ask SAM, 418 N. Marshall St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Winston-Salem man accused of stabbing woman, dumping her body in trash can is competent to stand trial, Forsyth judge rules
Crime

Winston-Salem man accused of stabbing woman, dumping her body in trash can is competent to stand trial, Forsyth judge rules

A Forsyth County judge ruled Monday that Cornelius Tucker is competent to stand trial for the murder of Constance Edwina Hall, whose body was found in a trash can in November 2011. Tucker was arrested in April 2015 after police said his DNA was found on a cloth tied around Hall's knees. Tucker's attorney argued that Tucker has a history of severe mental illness, and that even with medication, his mental capacity was fragile and fleeting. Judge Susan Bray of Forsyth Superior Court disagreed, saying that Tucker has shown the ability to understand his legal situation and assist in his own defense. 

Winston-Salem woman acquitted of charges that she helped incite fight between two residents at Danby House
Crime

Winston-Salem woman acquitted of charges that she helped incite fight between two residents at Danby House

A Winston-Salem woman was acquitted on charges that she helped incite a fight between two female residents at Danby House, an assisted-living facility and memory-care facility. Her attorney argued that she was not criminally liable and pointed out that she was seven-months pregnant at the time and was not in a position to intervene. Prosecutors said she could have done plenty of things, like calling 911, but instead, she thought the fight was funny and shared videos of the incident with others. Two other women are facing charges in the incident. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News