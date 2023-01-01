Ask SAM: Q/As about New Year's Day

Q: When did people first start making New Year’s Resolutions?

A.G.

Answer: The first resolutions tied to the start of a new year are believed to have come about in Babylon, about 4,000 years ago.

“They were also the first to hold recorded celebrations in honor of the new year — though for them the year began not in January but in mid-March, when the crops were planted,” according to a column at History.com. “During a massive 12-day religious festival known as Akitu, the Babylonians crowned a new king or reaffirmed their loyalty to the reigning king. They also made promises to the gods to pay their debts and return any objects they had borrowed.”

In ancient Rome, the Romans offered sacrifices to Janus, a two-faced god who symbolically looked backwards into the previous year and ahead toward the future. “The Romans offered sacrifices to the deity and made promises of good conduct for the coming year,” according to the column. “For early Christians, the first day of the new year became the traditional occasion for thinking about one’s past mistakes and resolving to do and be better in the future.”

Q: Why do some New Year’s Eve decorations show a baby? When did that custom come about?

L.B.

Answer: “The idea of using an infant to symbolize the start of a new cycle began in ancient Greece, about 600 B.C.,” according to the book “Extraordinary Origins of Everyday Things” by Charles Panati. “It was customary at the festival of Dionysus, god of wine and general revelry, to parade a babe cradled in a winnowing basket. This represented the annual rebirth of that god as the spirit of fertility.

“Our modern image of a baby in a diaper with a New Year’s banner across its chest originated in Germany in the 14th century. Celebrated in folk songs and illustrations of the day, the diapered tot was brought to America by German immigrants.”

Q: Why is the new year celebrated in the dead of winter? Wouldn’t the start of spring make more sense?

M.H.

Answer: New Year’s celebrations haven’t always been on Dec. 31 or Jan. 1. In the past, the new year was sometimes celebrated as a religious observance in late March, at the vernal equinox when spring begins.

The earliest recorded New Year’s festival was staged about 2000 B.C. in Babylon. Babylonians celebrated the vernal equinox in late March.

The shift from celebrating the new year in March to celebrating it in January in the Western world began with the Romans in 153 B.C. Under their calendar, the Romans celebrated the new year on March 25, the beginning of spring. High-ranking officials repeatedly tampered with the lengths of months and years to extend their time in office. This eventually brought the new year to Jan. 1.

The Romans had named January after the god Janus, which has two faces, one that looks backward and one that looks forward. So to them, it seemed like a natural time to set the turn of the year.

After Rome’s conversion to Christianity in the fourth century, it continued to hold New Year’s celebrations. The Kalends of January (the first of every month was known as the Kalends), followed the Saturnalia festival of December and included feasting, staying up all night and drinking.

The Christian church at first tried to abolish it as a pagan practice and set up Jan. 1 as a holy day, the Feast of the Circumcision of Christ, to encourage sober behavior.

During the Middle Ages, the church remained staunchly against New Year’s celebrations, and the observance vanished in predominantly Catholic countries. When it re-emerged, the holiday was observed on a variety of days. For a time it was March 25 in England, Easter Sunday in France, Christmas Day in Italy and Dec. 15 in Spain.

Only within the past 400 years has Jan. 1 enjoyed widespread acceptance as New Year’s Day.