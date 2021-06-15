Ask SAM: Reader is curious about Curious George.

Q: In June 9 on page A-3 Of the Winston-Salem Journal there was a cartoon that said, "What makes a curious reader? You do." Why did they have a father and a monkey reading instead of a child?

— D.G.

Answer: It was a reading promotion from the Library of Congress. The characters in it are "The Man in the Yellow Hat" and Curious George. They are the main characters in the Curious George children's books series written by Margret and H.A. Rey.

Curious George is the story of a playful monkey who loves adventures and exploring things. The Man in the Yellow Hat is George's caregiver. There are seven original Curious George books. The first was published in 1941.

Many children today are familiar with George from the animated PBS Kids series which began in 2006 and the Curious George animated movie with Will Farrell and Drew Barrymore, which also was released in 2006.

Q: We get a lot of landline calls and the caller ID says “out of area.” The calls generally have a 336 area code and sometimes a name. I have even received a call that appears to be from my own phone. I would consider 336 our area. Is this the phone company's way of saying it's a scam?

— J.Y.