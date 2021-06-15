Ask SAM: Reader is curious about Curious George.

Q: In June 9 on page A-3 Of the Winston-Salem Journal there was a cartoon that said, "What makes a curious reader? You do." Why did they have a father and a monkey reading instead of a child?
Answer: It was a reading promotion from the Library of Congress. The characters in it are "The Man in the Yellow Hat" and Curious George. They are the main characters in the Curious George children's books series written by Margret and H.A. Rey.
Curious George is the story of a playful monkey who loves adventures and exploring things. The Man in the Yellow Hat is George's caregiver. There are seven original Curious George books. The first was published in 1941.
Many children today are familiar with George from the animated PBS Kids series which began in 2006 and the Curious George animated movie with Will Farrell and Drew Barrymore, which also was released in 2006.
Q: We get a lot of landline calls and the caller ID says “out of area.” The calls generally have a 336 area code and sometimes a name. I have even received a call that appears to be from my own phone. I would consider 336 our area. Is this the phone company's way of saying it's a scam?
Answer: Landline users aren’t the only ones getting these calls. Cellphone customers get them as well. The people who are making these calls are using technology that can make the number look like it’s from someone next door or across the country. Many times they are in another country. Phone company technology can tell the country of origin of the calls.
The practice is called spoofing.
“Spoofing is when a caller deliberately falsifies the information transmitted to your caller ID display to disguise their identity," the Federal Communications Commission said. “Scammers often use neighbor spoofing so it appears that an incoming call is coming from a local number, or spoof a number from a company or a government agency that you may already know and trust.”
Usually the goal is to get such personal information from you as your Social Security number, banking information, and passwords, or to take your money.
Sometimes the scammers will make the call look like it’s coming from your phone number. Fortunately, they change numbers often and in a few hours, usually, they are no longer using your phone number.
The best defense against unwanted callers is not to answer the call. If they leave a message you have the choice of returning the call or deleting the message. If they don't leave a message, it was probably spam.
Smart Start
Smart Start of Forsyth County will have a free Summer Health, Job and Education Event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Bolton Park, 1590 Bolton St., Winston-Salem.
Information that will be available includes the agency’s health programs/initiatives, teaching and learning services, childcare scholarships, and how to receive free books. Information about local job opportunities will also be available.
There will be a raffle with such prizes as free pizza, tickets to Wet ’n Wild Emerald Pointe, and gift cards to local supermarkets.
Free face painting and crafts for children will be held all day. Free hot dogs will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m.
